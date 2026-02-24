Union Cabinet clears 3.33-km Gujarat Metro extension from GIFT City to Shahpur

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved the extension of the North–South corridor of the Gujarat Metro from GIFT City to Shahpur to boost regional connectivity. The approved extension will span 3.33km and include three elevated metro stations. A view of the Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City in Gujarat. (Reuters File)

The project is expected to be completed within a period of about four years at an estimated cost of ₹1,067.35 crore.

As per official projections, the extended corridor is expected to cater to around 23,702 passengers by 2029, with the annual ridership likely to rise to about 58,059 passengers by 2041.

Officials said the extension will significantly enhance connectivity between Ahmedabad and the GIFT region, which houses several multinational companies, commercial establishments and educational institutions. Improved metro connectivity is expected to facilitate smoother travel for daily commuters, including professionals, students and those travelling for business and employment.

The project is also expected to generate employment, both during construction and after completion. Around 1,000 jobs are estimated to be created during the construction phase, while nearly 250 jobs are likely to be generated during the operations and maintenance phase. Indirect employment opportunities linked to allied activities are also expected to rise.

At present, a 68.28-km metro network is operational in Gujarat, comprising the APMC–Motera Stadium stretch of the North–South Corridor and the Thaltej Gam–Vastral Gam stretch of the East–West Corridor, along with sections under Phase-II. The existing network has 53 stations and currently serves around 1.6 lakh passengers daily.