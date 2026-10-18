UP Board combines counselling with exam preps to curb copying

In a first-of-its-kind initiative to reduce examination stress and curb academic malpractice, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) will introduce counselling sessions to sensitise students about the adverse consequences of using unfair means in examinations.

Under the new initiative, counsellors will be provided with material highlighting the adverse effects of copying on students’ confidence, learning outcomes and future prospects (FILE PHOTO)

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According to UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh, the board has traditionally relied on strict measures such as filing FIRs and debarring students caught cheating from the remainder of the examination. However, the new approach seeks to address the root causes that drive students toward copying.

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“Strict punitive measures often had serious consequences for students but failed to completely eliminate the influence of copying gangs. The board has therefore proposed a softer, education-based approach to build students’ self-confidence and help them understand that cheating cannot ensure long-term academic or career success,” Singh said.

Under the new initiative, counsellors will be provided with material highlighting the adverse effects of copying on students’ confidence, learning outcomes and future prospects. During the sessions, students experiencing examination stress will be encouraged to trust their abilities and resist the temptation to use unfair means or fall prey to copying rackets that often exploit candidates for money.

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{{^usCountry}} The board has also expanded its mental health support initiatives. Unlike previous years, when psychological counselling was available only during examinations, the UP Board ran a counselling help desk for over a month before the 2026 High School and Intermediate examinations began. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The board has also expanded its mental health support initiatives. Unlike previous years, when psychological counselling was available only during examinations, the UP Board ran a counselling help desk for over a month before the 2026 High School and Intermediate examinations began. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the 2027 board examinations. As per the schedule, the High School and Intermediate exams will commence on February 5 and conclude on February 24.

The examinations will be conducted in two shifts daily. High School candidates will appear in the morning session from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while Intermediate students will take their examinations from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The first 15 minutes in both shifts will be reserved for reading the question paper. Consequently, answer writing will begin at 8:45 am in the morning shift and at 2:15 pm in the afternoon shift.

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