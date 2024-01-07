UP Board: ‘Samadhaan’ portal to resolve students’ problems in 15-days launched

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board has launched a dedicated ‘Samadhan’ portal for its students. Homepage of UP Board’s newly launched Samadhan portal (HT) (sourced)

Now problems of crores of present and former students of more than 27,000 schools affiliated to UP Board, will be solved in mere 15 days.

What’s more special is that this would be done without a student or his ward having to run to UP Board’s headquarters or its regional offices.

To make this possible, UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla on Saturday launched a dedicated ‘Samadhan’ portal— https://samadhan.upmsp.edu.in— for students.

UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said that every year more than 55 lakh candidates appear in the high school and intermediate examinations of UP Board. “Due to so many candidates, the number of errors in their educational records is also proportionately higher and the candidates face a lot of difficulty in getting these errors resolved by visiting the regional offices of the board in Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly and Gorakhpur. Keeping the interests of the students in view, the ‘Samadhan’ Portal has been launched through which 13 different types of services/facilities will be provided online for the first time to those interested and in need,” he said.

If the problems are not resolved within the stipulated 15 days, the responsibility of the officers concerned will be fixed. A control room is also being set up in the board headquarters at Prayagraj to oversee the resolution of the issues and resolve the problems. In this control room, complaints, problems and queries received from students and parents on two toll free numbers 1800-180-5310 and 1800-180-5312 will be resolved by registering them and allotting them a case number. Once the solution is found, the student concerned will also be informed about the same, he explained.

To solve the problems, students will have to register online on the portal. After which they will receive a registration number and along with this, they will also receive a user ID and password to login to the portal.

After registration, the student will select the service, fill the required details on the portal and upload the required documents. After applying on the portal, the complaint will be automatically transferred to the UP Board’s regional office concerned. Regional offices will download the complaints received online and resolve them within the prescribed period of 15 days and upload the information on the portal itself. The student concerned can track the progress of disposal on the portal at any time using his/her registration number, Shukla explained.

The 13 services or issues that the portal would help resolve within 15 days include issuance of original certificate, issue of second copy of certificate, issue of original mark sheet, issue of second copy of mark sheet, issue of revised certificate, issue of revised mark sheet, resolution of canceled examination results and withheld examination results. Resolving incomplete or erroneous examination results, updating data related to examination conducted from 2003 to present year on the board’s website, issuing migration certificate, verification of records sent by various institutions and disposal of any other type of complaint.