UP Guv visits children’s homes in Khuldabad, interacts with inmates

Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday visited the Government Children’s Home for Girls and the Government Children’s Home for Infants in Khuldabad and reviewed the facilities and arrangements there.

Governor Anandiben Patel at government children’s home in Prayagraj on Thursday (HT Photo)

During her visit, the governor interacted with the girls residing at the home and enquired about the education, healthcare services and other facilities being provided to them. She also sought information about healthcare arrangements for pregnant and lactating women.

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Encouraging the girls to work hard and move forward with a positive attitude, Patel urged them to pursue their goals with determination and self-confidence. She also offered suggestions to improve the facilities and services at the institutions.

The governor inspected handicraft products made by girls at the children’s home and women at the Government Women’s Shelter Home. She stressed the need to connect these products with markets to promote skill development and create income-generation opportunities for the inmates.

Cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, vice-chancellor of Prof. Rajendra Singh (Rajju Bhaiya) University Akhilesh Singh, district magistrate Manish Kumar Verma, district probation officer Sarvjeet Singh and other officials were present on the occasion.

Launch three-month job-oriented courses: Guv to UPRTOU

Patel asked Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) to introduce three-month skill development courses based on local employment opportunities to help youths become job-ready and self-reliant, on Thursday.

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{{^usCountry}} During a review meeting after visiting the university, she asked officials to identify job opportunities in different sectors, design relevant training programmes and prepare a detailed action plan. She said the university could use its distance education system and network of regional centres to impart practical skills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During a review meeting after visiting the university, she asked officials to identify job opportunities in different sectors, design relevant training programmes and prepare a detailed action plan. She said the university could use its distance education system and network of regional centres to impart practical skills. {{/usCountry}}

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Expressing concern over low student enrolment, Patel also called for innovative measures to attract students and wider publicity of employment-oriented courses through banners and pamphlets at prominent public places.

During her visit, the governor inspected the regional centre at Triveni Community Centre on the Yamuna campus and interacted with students. She also called for counselling classes on holidays to benefit working students.