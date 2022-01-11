Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / UP polls: Model code in place, troublemakers on police radar
others

UP polls: Model code in place, troublemakers on police radar

Apart from identifying trouble makers and such elements likely to disturb peace, the police are also keeping eye on those supplying illegal liquor and firearms
UP polls: Model code in place, troublemakers on police radar (file)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

The model code of conduct is in place and the police have begun identifying trouble makers and antisocial elements so that action under section 107/16 (a preventive measure to pre-empt breach of peace) could be initiated against them.

Apart from identifying trouble makers and such elements likely to disturb peace, the police are also keeping eye on those supplying illegal liquor and firearms. “Besides this, travelling with lot of cash without any appropriate explanation is also prohibited under the model code of conduct,” police officers said.

IG (range) Rakesh Singh said a meeting of police officials was held through Google meet during which instructions were issued to all cops to be alert while taking precautionary measures.

“Directions have been issued to collect details about activities of persons who were found involved in disrupting peace in previous elections and take appropriate action. However, any action under 107/16 would depend on the person’s current verifiable report and not on basis of previous reports,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

Police personnel have been directed to collect and verify information about such persons through local contacts. “Action will be taken against policemen who are found involved in anomalies or who end up taking action against wrong persons just for the sake of maintaining record,” he added.

In previous elections, precautionary action and notices served by cops against innocents, minors and in some cases even the dead, had led to much embarrassment to the police mainly due to lack of prior verification. In 2021 Prayagraj police took action against 75000 persons under section of 107/16 and 151.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Delhi Covid-19 Cases
Horoscope Today
Vikram Vedha First Look
World Hindi Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP