U.P. to increase compensation for kin of man-animal conflict victims

LUCKNOW In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government is considering a hike in compensation for casualties resulting from man-animal conflicts, along with a potential reduction in fees for tourists visiting eco-tourism spots across the state. The state has undertaken the renovation of 51 rest houses at various tourist spots. (HT Photo)

As per an official statement released by the state government on Wednesday, an innovative ‘Bagh Mitra’ app is also on the horizon, slated for launch during the upcoming wildlife week. This app aims to facilitate swift communication between the public and forest officials, enabling individuals to request assistance in case of man-animal conflict emergencies, while also serving as an alert system to notify nearby residents of potential danger.

The ‘Bagh Mitra’ app will be made readily available for installation, and chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to make the official announcements regarding these changes in fees and the app launch during his visit to Pilibhit on Friday. Additionally, the state has undertaken the renovation of 51 rest houses in various tourist destinations, further enhancing the tourist experience.

