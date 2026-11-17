Ballia, A 28-year-old woman died after her condition allegedly deteriorated following an injection administered at a Community Health Centre in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, prompting the Health Department to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the incident, an official said on Tuesday.

UP: Woman dies after getting injection at Ballia CHC, family alleges negligence; probe ordered

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The woman, identified as Khushboo Verma, a resident of Siwan Kala village, was taken to the outpatient department of the CHC in Sikanderpur town on Monday after she complained of pain below her knee, Chief Medical Officer Dr Abhay Narayan Rai told PTI.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

She was administered an injection at the health centre, following which her condition deteriorated. She was subsequently referred to the District Hospital, where she died, Rai said. Following her death, distraught family members created a commotion at the Hospital.

Superintendent of Police Dr Iraj Raja said police reached the hospital after receiving information about the incident, brought the situation under control and sent the body for a post-mortem.

District Magistrate Gyanendra Singh said he directed the CMO to take appropriate action after being apprised of the matter.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Rai confirmed that a three-member committee headed by an Additional Chief Medical Officer has been constituted to investigate the incident. Action will be taken against those found guilty after the inquiry report is submitted, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rai confirmed that a three-member committee headed by an Additional Chief Medical Officer has been constituted to investigate the incident. Action will be taken against those found guilty after the inquiry report is submitted, he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The woman's husband, Deepak Verma, told reporters that Khushboo had complained of pain below her knee on Monday morning, following which he took her to the CHC in Sikanderpur for treatment.

He alleged that the doctor at the health centre prescribed six external medications and two oral medicines and also administered an injection. Shortly afterwards, Khushboo's condition deteriorated and she started foaming at the mouth.

Seeing her critical condition, doctors referred her to the District Hospital, where she died, Deepak said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}