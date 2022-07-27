UP Board: Now, personal hygiene of students, behaviour towards teachers to be evaluated

Under the new National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020, there will be a holistic assessment of the students studying in around 27,735 schools affiliated to UP Board. Changes have also been made in the report card and school diary, new formats of which have finally been released by the board and are being sent to the principals of the schools.

In the new format, the report card will now mention details of personal hygiene, participation in cultural programmes and interest along with behaviour and etiquette towards teachers and classmates besides discipline and personal hygiene, informed UP Board officials.

Among the parameters for assessment of students included in the new progress cards are critical thinking and problem-solving ability, compliance with deadlines and regularity in work, creativity, leadership ability and interest in sports. In one part there will be educational assessment and in the other part co-curricular and personality assessment has been kept. While marks would be found in academic assessment part of the progress cards, grading would be given in co-curricular and personality assessment parameters.

On the main page of the report card, the name of the student, name of the parents/ guardians, e-mail id of the students along with Aadhaar number, etc will be displayed.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said that from this very session (2022-23), the new report card and school diary will be implemented in class 9 and will then be implemented in a phased manner in the upcoming classes. There will also be a photo of parents in the school diary of children now, he added.

Officiating district inspector of schools (DIoS)-Prayagraj LB Maurya said that in accordance with the order of the Secretary of UP Board, the new format of the report card and dairy received is now being sent to the principals of all schools affiliated to UP Board in the district.