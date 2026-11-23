: Preparations for the Dev Deepawali celebrations in Varanasi have almost been completed. All 84 ghats along the Ganga will be illuminated with lakhs of earthen lamps (diyas). Several ministers are also likely to attend the celebrations.

Security arrangements have been strengthened across the city. A three-tier security perimeter has been put in place, along with anti-drone systems and rescue boats. (For representation only) more less

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Divisional commissioner K Vijayendra Pandian, district magistrate Satyendra Kumar and police commissioner Mohit Agarwal inspected the Ganga ghats to review the arrangements. The officials issued clear instructions that there should be no lapses in the arrangements for the convenience and safety of devotees.

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More than 2,000 drones will light up the sky during the celebrations. They will form different shapes based on religious and cultural themes.

Officials said adequate arrangements had been made for devotees, including parking facilities, drinking water and temporary toilets. Teams of the Varanasi Nagar Nigam are cleaning the ghats. The installation of safety nets and barricades is expected to be completed by Monday. The celebrations are expected to draw a large crowd, with an estimated 10 lakh devotees likely to visit the city. District magistrate Satyendra Kumar said more than 10 lakh devotees from across the country and abroad were expected to reach Kashi for the Kartik Purnima ritual bath and Dev Deepawali celebrations.

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{{^usCountry}} Earthen lamps, as part of the traditional deepdaan, will be lit across all 84 ghats with the active participation of the public. The main attractions will include a drone show and an impressive laser show at Chet Singh Fort Ghat. During the event at Dashashwamedh Ghat on Dev Deepawali, the families of four martyrs will be honoured with the ‘Bhagirath Shaurya Samman’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earthen lamps, as part of the traditional deepdaan, will be lit across all 84 ghats with the active participation of the public. The main attractions will include a drone show and an impressive laser show at Chet Singh Fort Ghat. During the event at Dashashwamedh Ghat on Dev Deepawali, the families of four martyrs will be honoured with the ‘Bhagirath Shaurya Samman’. {{/usCountry}}

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Security arrangements have been strengthened across the city. A three-tier security perimeter has been put in place, along with anti-drone systems and rescue boats.

Police commissioner Mohit Agarwal said the entire event area and the ghats had been divided into different zones and sectors for security management. A total of 25 IPS officers, 50 PPS officers and more than 3,000 police personnel are being deployed to oversee security arrangements.

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