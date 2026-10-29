Panaji, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the massive fire at a key market in the port town of Vasco was fully under control and assured financial compensation to those affected by the blaze that gutted more than 150 shops.

Vasco market fire under control, govt to compensate affected traders: Goa CM

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sawant said the government was assessing the damage and would extend necessary assistance to the traders affected by the blaze ahead of Diwali.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

"The government stands firmly with all those affected by this unfortunate incident and will extend necessary assistance, including financial compensation to the affected persons," the chief minister said in a statement.

A major blaze tore through the New Modern Municipal Market, popularly known as Vasco Sunday Market, on Wednesday night, causing extensive damage to shops and goods. No one was injured in the fire, which started around 11.40 pm, officials said.

The CM, who visited the spot, about 30 km from the state capital Panaji, said precautionary measures were being taken to ensure the safety of traders and residents in the affected area and appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities and follow safety instructions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The departments concerned are carrying out a detailed assessment of the damage, Sawant said, assuring that the safety and welfare of people remained the government's foremost priority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The departments concerned are carrying out a detailed assessment of the damage, Sawant said, assuring that the safety and welfare of people remained the government's foremost priority. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"The incident is unfortunate, as vendors who had stocked their shops with essential items for Diwali have suffered major losses," the chief minister said had said earlier.

Urban Development Minister Vishwajit Rane, who was with the CM when he visited the fire-ravaged market, said his department was in touch with the affected traders.

"Necessary steps are being taken to ensure that things are restored in a meticulous and proper manner," he said, adding that the CM was personally monitoring the situation.

Officials said firefighters brought the fire under control after more than four hours of operations.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Eyewitnesses claimed there were three separate fire incidents in Vasco in a short span.

The first fire was reported around 10.30 pm on Wednesday at a house on the outskirts of Vasco. A second incident occurred at a garage, where two vehicles were gutted. Later, a major fire broke out in the town's prominent market, prompting vendors to make desperate attempts to salvage their stock.

Meanwhile, the South Goa district administration has prohibited public access to the fire-hit market and the surrounding area within a 50-metre radius for two days, citing the risk of structural collapse and the presence of potentially hazardous materials.

The prohibitory order, issued by District Magistrate Egna Cleetus, bars traders, vendors, customers and other members of the public from entering or remaining in the cordoned-off area, except authorised personnel performing essential official duties.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The district magistrate said the severity of the fire had raised concerns over the structural stability of the affected building and the possibility of portions collapsing, potentially endangering lives. The restrictions will remain in force until November 1.

Police have been directed to cordon off the affected premises and the surrounding area, deploy personnel at access points and prevent unauthorised entry, theft or removal of goods, said officials.

The Public Works Department has been asked to assess the structural stability of the market building and identify risks from falling debris or possible collapse. The Directorate of Fire and Emergency Services has also been directed to assess the risks posed by flammable and hazardous materials, said officials.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}