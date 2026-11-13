Kochi, CPI veteran Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday visited students protesting at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady and expressed solidarity with their agitation, which has been continuing for 109 days.

Vijayan visits agitating Sanskrit varsity students, expresses solidarity

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Vijayan met the students, who have been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past 13 days under the leadership of the Students' Federation of India at the university gate, and enquired about their health.

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Addressing the protesters later, the Leader of the Opposition said the entire state supports the agitation as the university had adopted an "illegal and inhuman" approach towards them.

The students participating in the agitation were not fighting merely for their own interests, he said, adding that the protest would go down as a decisive episode in Keralam's history.

"Nobody should harbour the illusion that the future of these students can be destroyed," Vijayan said, adding that the agitation will continue until the government and university authorities correct their mistakes.

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{{^usCountry}} CPI Central Committee member P Rajeev, Ernakulam district secretary S Satheesh and SFI state secretary P S Sanjeev were among those who accompanied Vijayan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CPI Central Committee member P Rajeev, Ernakulam district secretary S Satheesh and SFI state secretary P S Sanjeev were among those who accompanied Vijayan. {{/usCountry}}

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Sixteen students were suspended following an SFI-led protest during a syndicate meeting on August 13 over the alleged lack of adequate facilities on the campus.

The students were accused of staging a "mock cremation" of Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas, manhandling her and attempting to damage university property.

A single bench of the Keralam High Court had directed the university to allow the students to appear for examinations. However, a division bench subsequently stayed the order.

The students then approached the Supreme Court, which directed the single bench to decide the matter.

The university had offered to revoke the suspension of 10 of the 16 students if they tendered an apology, but they refused to do so.

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