Palakkad , Leader of Opposition in the Keralam Assembly, Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday visited Attappadi, where a spate of infant deaths has been reported over the past five months, and met the grieving parents in the tribal belt.

Vijayan visits families of Attappadi infant death victims, seeks ₹5 lakh compensation

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Expressing concern over infant mortality among tribal families, Vijayan demanded compensation of ₹5 lakh for each affected family and called for urgent government intervention to prevent further deaths in the region.

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Former ministers P Prasad and M B Rajesh and other local CPI leaders accompanied him.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Vijayan said the accounts he heard from Attappadi were heartbreaking and stressed that no more children should suffer a similar fate.

The government should provide at least ₹five lakh as compensation to the parents of the deceased children and take immediate steps to address the situation, he said.

"The government should provide at least ₹5 lakh as compensation to the parents of each child who died in Attappadi," Vijayan said.

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{{^usCountry}} He voiced concern over the alleged increasing incidence of severe anaemia among mothers, premature deliveries and congenital disabilities among infants in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He voiced concern over the alleged increasing incidence of severe anaemia among mothers, premature deliveries and congenital disabilities among infants in the region. {{/usCountry}}

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According to him, the functioning of the Agali Community Health Centre, which is responsible for the healthcare of all pregnant women in Attappadi, had been disrupted.

Earlier, National Health Mission mobile units used to visit all tribal hamlets, but such services were no longer reaching them.

Adequate healthcare personnel, treating conditions such as sickle cell anaemia among mothers, had also been available earlier, but they were transferred in large numbers.

Premature deliveries and congenital disabilities among children were on the rise in the region, Vijayan added.

In a Facebook post, he said the government must take urgent measures to protect the lives and health of tribal people and ensure that no more lives are lost.

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In another Facebook post following his visit to the Kottathara Government Tribal Speciality Hospital, Vijayan alleged that six months of UDF rule had completely devastated the healthcare sector in Attappadi.

Launching a scathing attack against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government, the veteran claimed that scanning facilities at the hospital had stopped functioning and there was a shortage of doctors, while the Agali Community Health Centre, responsible for the healthcare of pregnant women, was also in disarray.

Health workers involved in treating sickle cell anaemia patients had been transferred en masse, while NHM mobile clinics, laboratories and medical units had been completely discontinued, he alleged. Contracts for ambulance clinics had also not been renewed, citing a lack of funds, he said.

Financial assistance under the 'Janani Janma Raksha' scheme for pregnant women had remained pending for months.

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Assistance provided to patients and their bystanders, as well as the monthly financial aid of ₹2,000 given to mothers, had also been discontinued, he alleged.

Community kitchens attached to anganwadis had been closed, while mentor teachers appointed to support tribal children in schools had been removed in large numbers, Vijayan claimed.

He called for strong protests against what he termed the government's "anti-people policies".

Vijayan's visit and remarks assumed significance in view of Attappadi, a predominantly tribal region in northern Palakkad district, witnessing several infant deaths due to various health complications in recent months.

The Keralam State Human Rights Commission recently directed the Health Department and the Directorate of Medical Education to constitute separate expert teams to investigate the recent infant deaths.

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Following reports of the infant deaths, Health Minister K Muraleedharan recently visited Attappadi and announced a series of measures to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services in the region.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.