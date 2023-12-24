WB Governor removes Jadavpur University’s interim VC on eve of convocation ceremony

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday removed the interim vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University, Buddhadeb Sau, a day before the university is scheduled to hold its annual convocation. Bose had appointed Sau as the officiating vice-chancellor of Jadavpur University in August this year. Jadavpur University (Twitter Photo)

The move came after the authorities decided to go ahead with the university’s annual convocation on December 24 after getting a permission from the state higher education department, despite objections raised by the Governor, the ex-officio chancellor of all state-run universities.

“The authorisation given to Prof Buddhadeb Sau as per order number CU/WB/22/23 dated August 17, 2023, to exercise the powers and perform the duties of the office of the vice-chancellor, Jadavpur University till further orders, is withdrawn. The order will take immediate effect,” stated the letter signed by Bose.

Bose also warned that the expenses incurred to organise the ‘unauthorised’ convocation would be deducted from the VC’s salary.

“The chancellor has said that public money incurred on this unauthorised convocation will be recovered from the salary of the VC and others responsible. The chancellor is seeking legal opinions on this,” said a Raj Bhavan official.

The official also said that an enquiry committee would be set up to probe into some allegations which the chancellor received against the VC that he was defying orders of the Supreme Court.

“All I have heard is that a letter has come in my name. I went to receive the chief guest for the convocation which is scheduled on Sunday. I do not know the content nor have I received any call from Raj Bhavan. If the convocation is not held, the careers of around 2,500 students would be at stake as they will not receive the degrees. We have not violated any act,” Sau told HT.

Last week, the state higher education department granted permission to university authorities to hold meetings of the executive council and the court to discuss issues related to organising the convocation, clearing the path for the annual convocation but not the honorary degree event on December 24.

Following this, the executive council meeting on December 18 discussed the modalities of the convocation and requested the state higher education department to grant funds for hosting the event.

However, the executive meeting has to be followed by a court meeting which gives the final go-ahead to the university for hosting a convocation as per the university rules.

The problem, however, surfaced when the chancellor refused to allow the authorities to hold the court meeting to ratify decisions to go ahead with the convocation.

Jadavpur University does not have a full-term VC and as per the university rules, an interim vice-chancellor cannot hold any meeting without the state government’s consent.

On Thursday, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu accused Governor Bose of not permitting to hold the court meeting of the Jadavpur University which would have allowed for hosting of the annual convocation of the varsity on December 24.

The university hit the headlines in August this year when a first-year student allegedly jumped to death after he was ragged and sexually abused by the seniors in which 12 people were arrested.