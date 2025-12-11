Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Dec 12-14)

Of Being and Becoming (Art show) Anu Vaidyanathan’s one-hour stand-up comedy show. (Representative photo/ Unsplash)

MAJI Gallery and the InKocentre, Chennai, present an exhibition that explores transformation through sculpture, painting and ceramics. Works by six artists from Pondicherry, Auroville and Tiruvannamalai have been curated by Supriya Menon Meneghetti. The show sees Chennai both as a material and metaphorical threshold for the origin and movement of matter into art.

When: December 12 (Friday), 10am-6pm

Where: InKo Centre, Annamalaipuram

Entry: Free entry

From Pillar to Ghost: The Tales from Mandavelipakkam (Heritage Walk)

Kolam artist and heritage enthusiast Latha Nathan leads participants through a grassland that was converted into one of the first planned neighbourhoods of the city. Mandavelipakkam is home to musical maestros, a palace-turned-movie studio that now cosplays as a haunted mansion, and a locality that houses Art Deco gems, tree-lined avenues and a pillar that is part of the hustle and bustle of Chennai.

When: December 13 (Saturday); 06.30am

Where: Lazarus Church Road, Govt Park

Entry: ₹700 (adults), ₹450 (students). Includes souvenirs. Book via madrasinherited.in

ALT EFF (Film Festival)

All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF) calls itself the world’s largest decentralised film movement. The 6th edition showcases films that reframe our gaze toward stories of renewal and resilience. The Care Earth Trust, Chennai, brings a unique selection of ecology-centered cinema and art with nine stellar multilingual films, including Beneath The Panel: The Hidden Losses of India’s Solar Parks; Bit by Bit; and Down the Drain.

When: December 13 (Saturday); 10am-5pm

Where: Agaram Foundation, T Nagar

Entry: Free, RSVP on Urbanaut

Paradox by Kalai (Illusion Experience)

An evening of mind-bending mentalism. Paradox presents a lively and highly interactive experience that blends magic, storytelling, comedy and philosophy. Kalai, one of India’s top illusionists, with over 3,000 shows across 28 countries, takes you on an adventure, where you could be amused or the muse on stage, solving mysteries and sharing some magic.

When:December 13 (Saturday), 6.17pm

Where: Trinity Studio, Kodambakkam

Entry: ₹333 onwards. Book on BookmyShow

Madras Jazz Festival (Music)

European strains meet Indian rhythms at this year’s festival. Catch two incredible acts. Harlem from India features Neil (violin), Izrael (piano), Stevie Dave (guitar), Kaleb (bass) and Wungrito (drums). Zoom, a celebrated jazz group from Germany, known for their experimental soundscapes, has Stephan Mattner (tenor saxophone), Philipp van Endert (guitar), Sebastian Räther (bass) and Jo Beyer (drums). It’s the jazz jugalbandi no one expected.

When:December 14 (Sunday); 6pm

Where: Goethe Institute of Chennai

Entry: Free, For reservations, text 9841286951 / 9841186951

Anu Vaidyanathan Live (Stand-Up Comedy)

Anu Vaidyanathan’s one-hour stand-up comedy show in English mixes witty storytelling and heartfelt observations about life before and after the M word. It’s a mommy’s take on how the definitions of words change before and during motherhood. Anu sketches the evolving landscape of identity, marriage, parenting, and personal reinvention.

When: December 14 (Sunday); 6pm

Where: Punch Unpaid Therapist

Entry: ₹349, Book on BookmyShow