Kochi, A 36-year-old homemaker from Mulavukad here has allegedly lost ₹89,904 after falling victim to a cyber fraud in which a caller posing as a bank representative offered to help her activate a credit card, police said here on Tuesday.

Woman loses money in credit card activation fraud in Keralam

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The Kochi City Cyber Crime Police have registered a Zero FIR in connection with the incident.

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The victim, Linu K J,received a phone call on November 2 from an unidentified person who claimed to be assisting her with the activation of a YES Bank credit card.

When she reportedly faced difficulties in activating the card, the caller persuaded her to use her existing State Bank of India credit card to complete the process.

Trusting the caller, the woman shared the OTPs received on her mobile phone.

This resulted in an unauthorised withdrawal of ₹49,440 from her SBI credit card, police said.

The fraudster contacted her again on November 4, claiming to help recover the amount lost in the first transaction.

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{{^usCountry}} The woman was persuaded to share another OTP, following which ₹40,464 was debited from her card. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The woman was persuaded to share another OTP, following which ₹40,464 was debited from her card. {{/usCountry}}

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She later realised that she had been cheated and approached the Cyber Crime Police with a complaint.

A Zero FIR has been registered under Section 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , which deals with cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property.

The incident comes close on the heels of another major cyber fraud reported in Kozhikode last week, in which a 45-year-old woman allegedly lost ₹49.2 lakh in an online trading scam.

In that case, the victim was lured through a fake Facebook video featuring Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which was allegedly used to promote a fraudulent investment scheme, police said on November 12.

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With cybercriminals increasingly using impersonation and false promises to target unsuspecting people, police have repeatedly warned the public against sharing OTPs, PINs or banking details with anyone over phone calls, even if they claim to represent banks or financial institutions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.