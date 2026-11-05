Thiruvananthapuram , The police team probing the murder of a 17-year-old boy, whose body was found stuffed in a sack and dumped in a vacant plot at Pangappara here, has taken a woman into custody for questioning, officials said on Thursday

Woman taken into custody in murder of 17-year-old boy in Thiruvananthapuram

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The woman, who was taken into custody on Wednesday night, is a close friend of Umar Mufthar , a native of Pangappara near Sreekaryam and the second accused in the case, police said.

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According to officials, Mufthar had allegedly shared with her the plan to target Abhiram and another friend for the prime accused, who is a juvenile.

She was also allegedly aware of the accused persons' plans to destroy evidence in the case.

Police said a decision on her arrest would be taken after detailed interrogation and verification of the facts that emerge during questioning.

So far, three persons, including a 17-year-old boy, Mufthar and Anandha B A of Manacaud, have been arrested in connection with the case.

Abhiram's body was found on Monday, stuffed inside a sack and dumped among banana plants in an isolated plot at Pangappara near Sreekaryam.

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{{^usCountry}} His parents had approached the Sreekaryam police after he failed to return home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His parents had approached the Sreekaryam police after he failed to return home. {{/usCountry}}

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According to police, a friend of Abhiram was allegedly in a relationship with a girl who was the girlfriend of the prime accused.

The accused allegedly used Anandha, a female friend of Abhiram, to lure him to an isolated place at Pangappara.

Police said the intention was to use Abhiram to persuade his friend to come to Pangappara.

However, after the attempt failed, the accused allegedly attacked Abhiram and strangled him using a belt.

The body was subsequently stuffed into a sack and abandoned at the isolated plot, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.