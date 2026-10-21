Woman, two children die after jumping into well in Lalitpur

: A 32-year-old woman and her two minor children died after she allegedly jumped into a well with them following a dispute with her husband over her alleged relationship with his younger brother in the Banpur police station area of Lalitpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The well was later drained to recover the body of the second child. (For representation only)

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According to the police, the woman had an argument with her husband on Tuesday night after he learnt about her alleged relationship with his younger brother, who was 16 years younger than her. The dispute reportedly escalated, and the husband allegedly assaulted her. Family members intervened and pacified the couple before everyone went to sleep.

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Around 2 am, the husband woke up and found his wife and two children missing from the room. Family members searched for them and reached a well behind the house. They found slippers near the edge of the well and clothes floating in the water. They then alerted the police and emergency services.

Police and fire brigade personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation with the help of villagers. The bodies of the woman and one child were retrieved using a hook. The well was later drained to recover the body of the second child.

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{{^usCountry}} ASP Lalitpur Kalu Singh said preliminary investigation had revealed that the woman was allegedly involved in a relationship with her husband’s younger brother. A dispute broke out between the couple after the husband learnt about the relationship, following which the incident occurred, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASP Lalitpur Kalu Singh said preliminary investigation had revealed that the woman was allegedly involved in a relationship with her husband’s younger brother. A dispute broke out between the couple after the husband learnt about the relationship, following which the incident occurred, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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