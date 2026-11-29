New Delhi:

Investigators said the couple and the 50-year-old woman planned the murder (Photo for representation) more less

Two days after a 44-year-old woman was found murdered at her house in Rohini, investigators said on Sunday they have apprehended a 50-year-old woman in connection with the case, who they believe hired a couple for the murder.

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The deceased, Rekha Singh, lived with her husband and two children. Her husband is a contractor, and their third child, a daughter, studies in the United States. On Friday, around 9:30 am, when Rekha’s husband and daughter left for work, police said a couple – a Haryana-based singer and her husband, a driver – arrived at her house, forced themselves in, and assaulted her before slitting her throat. The accused wore masks and fled within minutes.

Based on their movement captured on CCTVs around the house, the accused, Suman (36) and her husband Amit (36), were held from Sonipat.

DCP (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal said, “The accused had tried to frame Rekha’s husband first. They took his clothes and put blood on them… Later, we found that the husband was not in the house and the blood stains were on the back of the clothes, not the front. We then traced CCTV movement of the two suspects for 10-20 km and arrested the couple from Sonipat.”

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators said the couple and the 50-year-old woman planned the murder. After interrogation, the 50-year-old was apprehended. Police said she is being interrogated and will be arrested in a few hours for planning and executing the murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said the couple and the 50-year-old woman planned the murder. After interrogation, the 50-year-old was apprehended. Police said she is being interrogated and will be arrested in a few hours for planning and executing the murder. {{/usCountry}}

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The couple came to Delhi from Sonipat around 5:30am on Friday. They waited for four hours until the husband and daughter had left. The son was sleeping on the first floor while the victim was on the ground floor.

The matter came to light after the woman’s daughter tried to call her but got no response for hours. “She then called her brother, who was at home asleep, and asked him to check on his mother. He went downstairs and found his mother in a pool of blood,” an officer said.

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Investigators said the 50-year-old kept a “close” watch on the victim’s family and had informed her relatives when and how to attack.

DCP Jaiswal said that during interrogation, the couple revealed that their aunt was “stressed” that her husband is friends with Rekha. “She did not like the friendship,” he said.