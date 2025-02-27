Yogi to mark formal conclusion of Mahakumbh 2025 today

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will formally conclude the Mahakumbh 2025 on Thursday and participate in a host of programmes in Prayagraj during a seven-hour visit to the city. A view of Triveni Sangam during sunset as devotees offer prayers on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and the last day of Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Wednesday (ANI)

After his arrival at the DPS Helipad at 11.30 am, Adityanath will attend an event with deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, some cabinet ministers and sanitation workers at the Ganga Complex Hall from 11.40 am onwards.

Next, he will visit the Rani Durgavati Pandal in Sector 24 at 12.10 pm where urban development minister AK Sharma will welcome the chief minister, besides the team of Guinness Book World Record, will hand over the certificates of four records set during the Mahakumbh.

The chief minister will honour 10 sanitation workers and 10 health workers by garlanding them.

As many as 1000 sanitation workers will be given certificates of Swachh Kumbh Kosh and Ayushman Yojana.

At 1.35 pm, the chief minister will arrive at Triveni Complex where he will interact with 100 drivers of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). Later, Adityanath will reach Netra Kumbh at 3.10 pm and seek information about the work done in the camp. He will visit the Hanuman temple at 4.10 pm and offer prayers.

The chief mnister will also interact with media persons at Digital Media Center from 4.15 pm to 5 pm and reach Ganga Pandal at 5.50 pm, where will deliver an address.

Later, he will share a meal with police personnel who had shouldered the responsibilities for a safe Kumbh in a ‘Badakhana’ and then leave for Bamrauli airport at 6 pm to return to Lucknow at 6:30 pm.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will reach Prayagraj at 10.10 am and hold a meeting with officers at the Circuit House from 10.30 am.