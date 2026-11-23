Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary MA Baby on Sunday underscored growing youth interest in socialist politics and accused the Union government of political interference in cultural institutions.

CPI (M) general secretary MA Baby at the Sitaram Yechury Memorial Lecture in Kolkata on Nov. 22 (PTI) more less

“We have noticed that there is a lot of interest among students and young people in socialist ideas,” Baby said at a day-long programme organised by the Sitaram Yechury Foundation in Kolkata on Sunday.

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“Gen Z is sort of the buzzword and everybody in politics seems to be hopping on to it. In India also, this Gen Z is playing an important role,” he said. Referring to recent protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, he said Left student and youth outfits had been at the forefront.

“The CJP [Citizens for Justice and Peace] played a part in these protests, but SFI, DYFI, AISA, AIYF and others played an equally important part,” he said, adding that these organisations “are also moving hand in hand”.

The Sitaram Yechury Foundation was set up in memory of the former CPI(M) general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP, who died on September 12, 2024, a statement issued by the organisers said. The Foundation is dedicated to spreading progressive and secular ideas through academic and public programmes and cultural events with strong youth participation.

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{{^usCountry}} The event was originally scheduled to be held at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), an autonomous body under the Union ministry of culture. Baby said EZCC informed the organisers on November 16 that the booking had been cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”, even though the venue had been “booked and paid for months in advance”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event was originally scheduled to be held at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), an autonomous body under the Union ministry of culture. Baby said EZCC informed the organisers on November 16 that the booking had been cancelled due to “unavoidable circumstances”, even though the venue had been “booked and paid for months in advance”. {{/usCountry}}

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“Cultural institutions are being captured by the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] and the Sangh Parivar and run according to their whims and fancies, and used to promote their fraternal organisations,” Baby said in the statement, alleging political interference.

The Union ministry of culture and the EZCC did not respond to HT’s queries.