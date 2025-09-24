A 21-year-old youth was brutally beaten to death late Monday night in Jagauti Bhaterwa village under Karachhana police station limits of Prayagraj, allegedly after he entered a house to meet a woman. The accused, after the assault, reportedly called the police themselves, claiming a thief had broken into their house. Youth beaten to death in Prayagraj, six booked

Police have registered an FIR naming six individuals.

The deceased, Diwakar Patel, a JCB driver and resident of Pahlu Ka Pura village under Ghoorpur police station area, had gone to his maternal home in Jagauti Bhaterwa. According to police, locals informed that Diwakar had been speaking to a married woman over the phone for the past sometime and went to meet her at her residence, which belonged to one Ram Murti, a neighbour of his relatives.

Once inside, he was allegedly caught and severely beaten with sticks by Ram Murti, his sons Dharmendra, Narendra, and Virendra, along with Santosh and Vimal Patel. After the assault, Dharmendra reportedly dialed 112 and informed police that an unknown thief had entered their home and had been caught.

Police rushed Diwakar to the nearest Community Health Centre, from where he was referred to SRN Hospital due to his critical condition. Doctors at SRN declared him dead on arrival. His body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Following a complaint by Diwakar’s father, Salikram Patel, who alleged a premeditated murder due to old enmity, police have registered an FIR naming six individuals. Five of the accused have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated, police shared.

During the investigation, Diwakar’s mobile phone was found damaged. However, police examined the married woman’s phone and confirmed that she had a conversation with Diwakar around 8 pm on Monday. According to officials, the two had been in contact for quite some time.

“Diwakar had gone to meet a married woman at her residence in his maternal village. He was assaulted by the woman’s family members, which led to his death. Out of the six named accused, five have been detained for questioning,” said Vivek Chandra Yadav, DCP (trans-Yamuna).