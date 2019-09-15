e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 15, 2019

‘Pakistanis are hospitable’

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:48 IST
Faisal Malik
Faisal Malik
Hindustantimes
         

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the people of Pakistan are “very hospitable” and that he had experienced their hospitality when he was in the country for a cricket series during his tenure as the cricket board president.

“They don’t want a war with India. However, in India, a narrative is being created against Muslims and Pakistan for political gains and we must fight against it. Those in power are spreading false information for political benefits,” Pawar said while addressing NCP’s minority cell office bearers.

He also dared the government to revoke Article 371 in north-eastern states. “Why is the government not lifting Article 371? Why are they [BJP] doing it in Kashmir where minorities are in a majority. They are showing that they are taking decisions against minorities.”

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 00:48 IST

trending topics
BJPRahul GandhiNirmala SitharamanHindi DiwasIndia vs South AfricaVirat KohliRohit SharmaSonia GandhiWhatsAppLondon Fashion Week 2020Arvind KejriwalOdd-even 3.0
Top News
latest news
cities
don't miss