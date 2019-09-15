‘Pakistanis are hospitable’

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 00:48 IST

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the people of Pakistan are “very hospitable” and that he had experienced their hospitality when he was in the country for a cricket series during his tenure as the cricket board president.

“They don’t want a war with India. However, in India, a narrative is being created against Muslims and Pakistan for political gains and we must fight against it. Those in power are spreading false information for political benefits,” Pawar said while addressing NCP’s minority cell office bearers.

He also dared the government to revoke Article 371 in north-eastern states. “Why is the government not lifting Article 371? Why are they [BJP] doing it in Kashmir where minorities are in a majority. They are showing that they are taking decisions against minorities.”

