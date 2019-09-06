Panchaganga river rises sparking fear of floods in Kolhapur again

cities

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 16:54 IST

KOLHAPUR Heavy showers in the past two days has once again seen water levels of the Panchaganga river rise.

As on Friday, according to civic officials, the river level had risen to 33 feet.

For residents of Kolhapur, the fear of floods, a month after the last trauma, has returned.

Though water levels are still below warning level of 39ft and the danger level of 43ft, the administration has already issued a warning for those residing near the river banks, as the level is likely to rise further.

Five automatic release chambers of the Radhanagari dam have been opened, while release of water from the Koyna and Warna dams is underway.

District collector Daulat Desai said: “The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days in the district. Citizens residing near the river banks need to be ready to move. The water level is rising and even though it is still under the warning level, it can rise fast.”

According to the disaster management cell of the district administration, the Gaganbawda region received the highest rainfall (142.50 mm) this week.

Incessant showers across 12 talukas, especially the catchment areas of the Gaganbawda and Radhanagari, totalled to 200mm rainfall in the district.

The region, mostly hilly in terrain, is likely to receive more heavy rainfall over the next few days, as per the IMD weather forecast.

According to a report from the Kolhapur irrigation department, the district, since June 1, has received 2,262mm of average rain. The irrigation department’s water storage report stated that all the 14 major and minor dams in the district are at 98% capacity or more.

On Thursday, Almatti dam was discharging water at the rate of 1.09 lakh cubic feet per second (cusec), while the Koyna dam was discharging water at 87,338 cusec.

