The state government on Tuesday effected a minor reshuffle of senior IPS officers of police headquarters as well as range deputy inspector general of police (DIG). According to a notification issued by the Home Department, 1994 batch IPS officer Kundan Krishnan, who recently returned from central posting at state government’s request, has been appointed as Additional Director General (headquarters). 7 IPS officers reshuffled in Bihar

Krishnan has replaced Jitendra Singh Gangwar, who has been promoted as Director General, Civil Defence and holding the charges DG (Headquarters).

Krishnan, a native of Nalanda and known for his actions against professional criminals and organised crime, was earlier posted as ADG (CISF). He has taken the charges of ADG (headquarters) for the second time within six years. Earlier on 2 January 2019, the Bihar government appointed him as ADG (headquarters).

Pankaj Darad, ADG (Anti-Terror Squad), who also holding the additional charge of ADG (special vigilance unit), has been transferred to ADG (Law and Order).He has replaced Sanjay Singh, who has been posted as ADG (training). Inspector General, Bihar special auxiliary police, Shalin, has been made IG (ATS) and he will also hold the charge of IG, BSAP. Newly-promoted DIG (CID), Vivek Kumar, has been posted as DIG Bhagalpur range in place of Vivekanand. Vivekanand will take over as DIG (Special Task Force).