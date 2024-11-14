Bihar cabinet approves 3% rise in DA for its employees, pensioners

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led state cabinet on Thursday decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) of Bihar government employees including pensioners by 3% from existing 50% to 53%. The decision to increase DA will benefit 11 lakh government employees and pensioners. (Representative file photo)

According to the cabinet decision, employees and pensioners will get the arrears of increased dearness allowance from July 1, 2024.

The decision to increase DA will benefit 11 lakh government employees and pensioners.

The cabinet also sanctioned ₹120.58 crore for acquiring 50.50-acre land for the development of tourist amenities and basic infrastructure near the Punaura Dham Janki Mandir in the Sitamarhi district.

A new scheme, ‘Mukhyamantri Grihsthal Kraya Yojna’, under which the Revenue and Land Reforms Department will provide financial assistance of ₹1 lakh to each landless family for the purchase of three decimal land was also approved.

“This one-time financial assistance will be provided to the eligible landless family for the purchase of their own land in the state,” said the release issued by the government.

The government also cleared a 3.35 km long bridge over Bagmati river in Muzaffarpur BSHP-IV (Bihar State Highway IV Project) and 21.30 km long Hathauri-Aurai-Atrar road.

₹115 crore was sanctioned for the implementation of the priority corridor under the Patna Metro Rail Project.

The cabinet also approved payment of ₹28.25 crore as short-term loan from Bihar Contingency Fund to the employees (deceased employees) of Bihar Spun Silk Mill and Bihar Scooter Limited.