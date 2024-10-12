Why Darbhanga-bound train collided goods carriage near Chennai? Official explains

Around 19 passengers were injured when the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express (Train No. 12578) collided with a stationary goods train at Kavaraippettai railway station near Chennai on Friday night. Restoration work underway after an express train rammed into a stationary train on Friday, at Kavarapettai in Tiruvallur district, Saturday, Oct. 12.(PTI)

The accident happened around 8.30 pm on the Chennai-Gudur section, between Ponneri and Kavaraippettai stations, causing 12 coaches of the passenger train to derail.

What led to Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express derailment?

According to RN Singh, general manager of Southern Railways, the train was not supposed to stop at Kavaraippettai and was meant to pass through the station. After leaving Chennai, the signals for the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express were correctly followed by the driver. However, instead of taking the main line, the train mistakenly switched to the loop line, which led to its collision with goods train.

He added that the reasons for this are a matter of investigation.

"While entering the Kavarapettai station, the train crew experienced a heavy jerk and instead of going into the main line as per the signal given, the train running at a speed of 75 kmph entered into a loop line. It hit a goods train stationed on the loop line from behind," another official said.

Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express accident latest updates

A special train carrying stranded passengers of the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express departed from Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station early Saturday morning to resume its journey.

The train left the station at around 4:45am. Stranded passengers were provided with food and water during the delay, officials said.

In the meantime, the railways set up a help desk at Chennai Central Railway Station to assist affected passengers.

List of trains cancelled after Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express accident

Train services were disrupted after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Bagmati Express accident. The accident affected train movement on the entire section, forcing the cancellation of two trains and the diversion of more than half a dozen others.

Officials confirmed that the following two trains were cancelled:

• Train No. 12077 Dr MGR Chennai Central - Vijayawada Jan Shatabdi Express

• Train No. 12078 Vijayawada - Dr MGR Chennai Central Jan Shatabdi Express.

Several other trains were diverted on Friday night.