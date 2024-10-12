12 coaches derailed in Tamil Nadu train accident

Chennai/New Delhi: At least 12 coaches of a long-distance express train derailed after it rammed into a stationary goods train at Kavarapettai in Tamil Nadu on Friday night, Southern Railway officials said, and added that there were no casualties and or life-threatening injuries reported after the accident. Passengers near the derailed coaches after an Express train rammed into a stationary train, in Tiruvallur district on Friday. (PTI)

Railway officials said the train appeared to have entered a loop line, where the freight service was parked, an error that will now be investigated. The crash occurred around 8.30pm, shortly after the 12578 Bagmati Express train — travelling from Mysuru in Karnataka to Darbhanga in Bihar — crossed Ponneri station.

The train was given a green signal to run through the next station, Kavarapettai, through the mainline, a Southern Railway official said.

“While entering the Kavarapettai station, the train crew experienced a heavy jerk and instead of going into the main line as per the signal given, the train running at a speed of 75 kmph entered into a loop line. It hit a goods train stationed on the loop line from behind,” the official said, adding that theinitial report suggested six passengers were injured with fractures and bruises.

The circumstances appear similar to the 2023 Balasore crash, when the Coromandel Express similarly entered a loop line, struck a goods train and derailed, before another train, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast, crashed into it. With 296 people dead, it was one of the deadliest train accidents in the country.

On Friday, one parcel van caught fire after the impact but the blaze was doused by fire and rescue service team, the official said.

“Rescue and relief teams have reached the spot. Efforts are underway to evacuate passengers from all coaches. Over 95% passengers have already been evacuated,” said Dilip Kumar, executive director of information & publicity, Railway Board, said in a statement.

A railways official present at the accident site said 19 passengers were injured so far. “Of them, 14 have major injuries, and they have been sent to Stanley hospital. Five others have minor injuries,” the official said, asking not to be named.

In another statement, the Southern Railway confirmed that the train’s crew — loco pilot, train staff and the guard — was safe and that no casualties were reported in the accident.

“The crew is safe. Around 12-13 coaches have derailed. So far, no casualties are reported but some injuries have been reported. All injured are (being) moved to nearby hospitals,” the statement said, adding that arrangements are being made to transport stranded passengers to their destination from the Chennai station.

The railways closed both up and down movement on the affected lines. Three trains — Tiruchirappalli-Howrah Express, Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express, and Kakinada-Dhanbad Special Express — were halted in the Chennai-Gudur section following the accident. “Efforts are being made to run through the diverted route,” the statement added.