Magadh Express train splits in to two as coupling breaks in Bihar; no one hurt

The passengers of the Islampur-bound 20802 Magadh Express had a narrow escape after its rake split into two due to breakage of a coupling between Twinning Ganj and Raghunathpur stations in Bihar’s Buxar district on Sunday forenoon. People gather after the Magadh Express train split into two parts after an accident in Bihar’s Buxar on Sunday. (PTI)

Reports said that the coupling, which interlocks two coaches, broke apart at around 11.08am. Chaos and confusion prevailed among the passengers when almost half of the train, which was said to be running at good speed, was carried by the engine, while the remaining coaches were left behind. Some of the passengers who were standing in the passage between the ill-fated sleeper coaches somehow managed to save themselves from the accident.

The chief public relations officer (CPRO), east central railway (ECR), Hajipur, Saraswati Chandra, said all passengers of the train were safe. “All coaches of the train were later taken back to Raghunaghpur station. The damaged coach will be taken out of the composition at the station and the rest of the coaches will be re-attached. The train, which was scheduled to reach Patna at 11.30am, is expected to arrive at around 4pm,” said Chandra, adding that a high-level inquiry would be ordered to probe the mishap.

A senior officer of the ECR said that the coupling between bogey number 13 and 14 from the engine broke apart. “Prima facie, it appears to be a case of poor maintenance. Those inspected the train at New Delhi must undertake minute inspection before departure of the train to avert any mishap. However, the exact cause of the accident would be known after the inquiry,” said the officer.

A rescue and technical team from Danapur division have reached the spot to detach the damaged bogey and accommodate the passengers in the same train before leaving the train for its destination.

Last year in October, four people were killed and several others were injured after 23 coaches of North East Express, on the way to Assam from Delhi, derailed near Raghunathpur railway on the same stretch around 9.53pm.