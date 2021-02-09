Bihar Lokayukta probe points to financial irregularities in Purnea University
- Lokayukta SP has alleged several irregularities in the matter of university's financial management and had set the next date of review for May 7.
Bihar's anti corruption watchdog, the Lokayukta, has alleged serious financial irregularities in the running of Purnea University (PU) in its inaugural year. Prima facie, it is being claimed that the irregularities were allegedly committed under former vice chancellor professor Rajesh Singh during the varsity's first year.
The office of the Lokayukta started the probe following a letter by activist Bimal Roy, alleging gross irregularities in the management of the university’s finances. “Documents related to expenditure, cash books, utility certificates and other papers are missing, pointing out serious anomalies in the PU,” officials in the Lokayukta’s office said on condition of anonymity.
After the PU was established in March 2018, the then vice chancellor (VC) Prof Rajesh Singh had reportedly summoned the principals of constituent colleges and later borrowed ₹10 lakh from each of the colleges ostensibly to meet the cost of running the university. ₹1.20 crore was borrowed from 12 constituent colleges, besides several affiliated colleges were pressured to donate money, said a university official, who didn’t wish to be named.
“Those, who had then raised voice against such borrowings/donations, were shunted,” the official said, adding, “Vice chancellor Prof Rajesh Singh used to act like a dictator and had amassed huge wealth in the name of shaping the new university during his three-year stint.”
Lokayukta SP has alleged several irregularities in the matter and the next date of review has been fixed for May 7.
Acting PU vice chancellor Prof R N Yadav said, “The matter is related to the ex VC of PU and a probe is underway.”
PU registrar Prof R N Ojha said a five-member committee has been constituted on February 1 to probe the matter and it has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.
“The matter is of 2018 when the university was established and is related to the fund created by the then VC to meet internal expenditure to run the university,” Prof RN Ojha said.
Meanwhile, officials in the university said they suspected more skeletons could tumble out of the varsity’s cupboard with the progress of the probe in the coming days.
“The committee constituted to probe will have to act honestly otherwise the matter will be hushed up” a senior official of the PU said.
