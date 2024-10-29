Bihar: Two dead, eight injured in Patna Metro tunnel construction accident

Two labourers were killed and eight others sustained injuries after the brakes of a loco pickup failed at the Patna Metro construction site near the exit of National Institute of Technology (NIT) and eastern side of Patna Science College on Monday night. Visuals from the site of the accident. (HT Photo)

The incident occurred during the night shift when a loaded loco pickup became inoperable and ran over several workers, said an official. The toll could have been much higher had the accident happened during day time as the area is busy with crowd from Patna University and the NIT, officials said.

About 25 workers were on-site at the time, with several expressing concerns about supervisors not being available during night shifts. Workers expressed frustration and anger following the incident, calling for improved safety measures at the construction sites.

This is said to be the most serious accident at any Patna Metro construction site till date.

“Around 10pm, due to a mechanical failure one person died on the spot, while the second person died at a nearby hospital. Further investigation is underway,” Patna Metro PRO Monisha Dubey said.

Confirming the accident, Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar told media persons that two workers, including a pilot, were killed while another one is critical; five others are undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

“The accident took place at the underground Metro site between Patna University and PMCH. Both the victims are from Odisha and they will be provided ex-gratia as per norms,” he said.

The workers alleged that it took more than an hour for information about the accident to reach the authorities. The police arrived at the scene around midnight to begin rescue operations. Authorities are currently investigating the incident to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to it.

The DM said that an investigation would be carried out to check if safety standards were adhered to and a three-member committee under the ADM (law and order) has been formed. Other members of the probe committee include the labour superintendent and executive engineer (Public Health Engineering Department - Mechanical), he said.

“It has been made clear that 100% safety standards must be maintained to prevent any recurrence. It is an unfortunate incident,” the DM added.