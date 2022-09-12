Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar’s present, past FMs spar over central funds

Bihar’s present, past FMs spar over central funds

patna news
Published on Sep 12, 2022 06:31 PM IST

Sushil Modi, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said that “teachers are the responsibility of the state government as education is in the concurrent list and state governments take decisions about recruitment, service conditions of the teachers and central government has no role to play in this matter.

Former Bihar finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (ANI)
Former Bihar finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (ANI)
ByArun Kumar

PATNA: Bihar’s finance minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary and former finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday got into in a verbal duel blaming each other for misinterpreting facts on the status of the Centre’s contribution to the state.

“The fact that the state had to use its own resources for payment of salaries to teachers, as the Centre’s share was not made available. The funds under the head are directly utilised for the transfer of payment in the accounts of teachers, which anyone can verify. Modi tried to link it with other schemes,” Choudhary said.

Sushil Modi, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said that “teachers are the responsibility of the state government as education is in the concurrent list and state governments take decisions about recruitment, service conditions of the teachers and central government has no role to play in this matter. Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) provides additional support to states for improving the quality of education. However, it does not replace the responsibility of the state government to make enough provisions in their budget for education which also includes payment of teachers’ salary,” the finance minister said.

Choudhary said that as far as other schemes are concerned, Bihar has 37,91,883 approved pensioners under the national old age pension scheme and they are entitled to 400/month and 500/month on a 50:50 Centre-state sharing basis. “Will Modi ji clarify why the Centre has given its share for 29,96,472 persons only? In the current fiscal 2022-23, five months have elapsed but a single penny of the central share has been received against the provision of 1348.40 as Central share till August,” he said.

Choudhary said that even for the national widow pension scheme, there is a provision of 250 crore as the Central share, but not a single penny has been received. “Sushil Modi was himself the finance minister of the state for a long time, but he seems to more eager to revive his fortune at the cost of running down Bihar. He should strive in the interest of the state to ensure Bihar got its legitimate dues from the Centre,” he added.

Hitting back at the finance minister, Sushil Modi said that the statements of Choudhary were strange. “He says Central share did not arrive till August. Does it mean that the Centre behaved stepmotherly with its own NDA government? Till August 9, Bihar had NDA government. Choudhary should strive to fulfil the norms for centrally-sponsored schemes by removing the anomalies. Other states also avail it. The norms are the same for all states and all states have to fulfil them. Narendra Modi government believes in a uniform yardstick. If BJP-ruled states fail to fulfil laid down norms, they also suffer from delay,” he said.

Aware of the massive challenge to the state government on the fiscal front, especially to meet the high expectations of job creation, Choudhary, who also holds the portfolio of commercial taxes, said the department’s main focus would be to augment revenue generation.

With the GST compensation in view of Covid-induced stress stopping in the present financial year and the drop in GST collection in May, June, and July in the state, the minister, after a review of the commercial taxes department, said the department should strive to increase revenue collection in the current fiscal. The good news is that in August, Bihar witnessed growth in GST for the first time this fiscal, as per the latest statistics.

“In 2021-22 fiscal, the revenue collection of 35,884 crore also included the compensation due to Covid disruptions. With the compensation scheme now over, the department should make all possible efforts to attain the level of 2021-22, which is 35,884 crore. The commercial taxes department alone constitutes 78-25% of the total revenue generation of the state. It is the backbone for all development schemes,” Choudhary added.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arun Kumar

    Arun Kumar is Senior Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times. He has spent two-and-half decades covering Bihar, including politics, educational and social issues.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • PMC has announced water closure at Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Shivajinagar and Kothrud areas in Pune on Thursday (September 15). (AFP (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

    No water supply on Thursday in Pune

    The Pune Municipal Corporation has announced water closure at Pune Cantonment, Wanowrie, Sahakarnagar, Bibwewadi, Shivajinagar and Kothrud areas on Thursday (September 15). The areas that will not receive water supply include Camp, Fatimanagar, Defence area, Solapur road till Ramtekdi, BT Kawade road, Sahakarnagar, Mitramandal colony, Market Yard, Kondhwa, Bibwewadi, Katraj, Gangadham, Salisbury Park, Swargate, Shivajinagar, Kothrud and Vanaz.

  • Chakki Highway bridge that was closed on August 25 due to scouring of its foundation has been reopened for light traffic, bringing relief to the hundreds of daily commuters. (HT Photo)

    Chakki bridge reopened for LMVs, two-wheelers

    Strap/blurb: Heavy and loaded vehicles will remain prohibited till NHAI completes the repair work of the bridge's foundation Dharamshala: The Chakki highway bridge was reopened for two-wheelers and light passenger vehicles 18 days after it was closed for traffic due to a flood causing excessive scouring of its foundation. The work for the protection of the foundation of the bridge is still underway.

  • They have cheated more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11 lakh during last one month and were arrested, when they were trying to escape to their native place. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Interstate gang of ATM cheats busted in North Delhi, four held

    The Delhi police on Thursday busted an interstate gang of ATM cheats in North Delhi and arrested four accused – all from Bihar, from a place near New Delhi railway station. Sagar Singh Kalsi, the deputy commissioner of police (North), said that the arrested accused have been identified as Sumit Kumar (23), Deepak Kumar (36), Naveen Kumar (35) and Ritesh Kumar (23) - all from Gaya district in Bihar.

  • The CM yogi Adityanath reviewed the work done so far at the airport and asked officials to expedite work on the site. (PTI)

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath visits Jewar airport site

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Noida International Airport site in Jewar on Sunday to check on the ongoing work. The CM will be in the district for two days and will also attend the World Dairy Summit on Monday along with the Prime Minister. The CM reviewed the work done so far at the airport and asked officials to expedite work on the site.

  • Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs with lawyers celebrate after the Varanasi district court's verdict in the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case on Monday. (PTI)

    Varanasi court rejects plea against suit filed by Hindu side in Gyanvapi case

    A Varanasi district court on Monday rejected the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee challenging the maintainability of the suit filed by five Hindu plaintiffs in Shringar Gauri-Gyanvapi case, ruling that the plea seeking permission for the worship of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal inside the Gyanvapi mosque was maintainable in the court of law. The court fixed September 22 as the next date of hearing.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out