Police Police on Saturday arrested Dilip Kumar, the man leading the agitation by students against the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 70th combined competitive examination, and lodged an FIR against Khan Global Studies, a Patna-based popular coaching centre. The Centre through its social media handle had reportedly shared a video of arrest of its founder and YouTuber Khan Sir. BPSC exam protest: Police arrest leader, book Khan Sir’s coaching centre

The police sent Dilip Kumar to jail and refuted arresting Khan. Police claimed that Khan had himself gone to the police station and the viral social media posts about his arrest were not true.

Khan Sir openly supported the agitating BPSC aspirants following the lathi-charge in Patna on Friday. He had also reached the dharna site in the Gardani Bagh locality in Patna to express their solidarity with the agitators. He had also demanded that a statement be issued by none other than the BPSC chairman ruling out the use of the ‘normalisation process’ for the examination, and extend the examination date as many aspirants faced technical issues while applying.

Deputy Inspector General Rajeev Mishra told HT that two FIRs have been lodged -- one in connection with Friday’s agitation against Dilip Kumar and 100 others unidentified persons for creating obstruction in government duty, road blockade and mobilising mob for hooliganism and the second against the social media handle.

“Dilip Kumar has been sent to jail. This is not the first time he has gone to jail. The police is also scanning video footage to initiate action against others. Assembling in such large numbers in the busy area and provoking is a serious matter,” he added.

The BPSC exam is scheduled on December 13 in one sitting and the commission has released admit cards for the preliminary test.

Following students’ protest, the commission also issued a communique on Friday evening, making it clear that there was no normalisation of scores under consideration of the commission for the forthcoming exam at any stage and the agitation was misguided, unwarranted and an attempt to create confusion.

“The commission will go by the advertisement issued for the 70th combined competitive examination and here is no gangs in that, nor has it issued any communication regarding normalisation,” it added.

(With PTI inputs)