Covid-19: Bihar to observe night curfew from 9pm-5am; Cinema halls, malls to be shut till May 15

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced on Sunday that a night curfew will be imposed across the state between 9pm to 5am in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), extending the closure of all educational institutions till May 15.

During the night curfew, all shops selling fruits, vegetables and poultry will close by 6pm. Restaurants and dhabas (eateries) will only do home deliveries and take away services till 9pm, Kumar said, according to new agency ANI. “Cinema halls, malls, clubs, gyms, and parks will be closed till May 15,” he added.

All government offices will function with one-third of the workforce and have to close by 5pm, Kumar said.

Places of religious worship will also be closed till May 15, and not more than 25 people will be allowed to assemble for last rites. Only 100 people will be allowed to attend weddings, the chief minister said.

The decision of night curfew in Bihar comes a day after Governor Phagu Chauhan called an all-party meeting to review the current Covid-19 situation. Senior leaders of the ruling Janata Dal (United) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and those of opposition parties such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Congress, and the CPI (ML) among others were a part of the meeting which was conducted virtually.

JD(U) state chief Umesh Kushwaha suggested during the meeting there has to be an improvement in the storage of medicines, vaccines and oxygen cylinders for the benefit of the residents, PTI reported.

However, RJD Tejashwi Yadav accused the state government of mismanaging the pandemic and also stressed on making sure there is adequate supply of oxygen and beds in all hospitals. Yadav said there should be mobile vans for vaccinating people living in Mohallas and sought the reduction in time period for providing results of Covid-19 tests which according to him is taking almost a week now.

Bihar on Saturday saw another single-day high of 7,870 new Covid-19 disease cases as the situation is worsening day by day. Thirty-four more people lost their lives during the same period. The state’s caseload has mounted to 315,427 including 1,722 deaths and 39,497 active cases. The recovery rate has also fallen down to 86.39 per cent, the bulletin showed.

