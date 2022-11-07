DNA profiling of elephants at Patna’s Sonepur fair to stop illegal transactions

In an effort to effectively implement the ban on commercial transaction, the state forest decided to have DNA profiling of elephants at the Sonepur fair which began on Sunday.

According to reports, elephants were sold and purchased at the mela despite the ban.

In a bid to ensure that no commercial transaction of elephants takes place, forest department arranged DNA profiling of all the elephants that turn up in the mela.

The DNA profiling is a method to differentiate between individuals of the same species using samples of their Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA).

At the Sonepur fair, the forest department will conduct the DNA profiling of elephants at the time of its entry and exit too.

Also Read: No ex-gratia for kin of tipplers killed in elephant attack: Bengal advisory

“And this will be done both at the time of entry and exit of elephants so that it will be ensured that no illegal transactions have been made,” he said.

“Clandestine commercial transaction of elephants has remained a big problem here. This is why we have decided to go for DNA profiling,” Ramkumar, DFO, Saran, said.

The elephant owners were informed that only after the DNA profiling at the stall of forest department, elephants will be allowed at the Mela, he added.

“But the trading of animals like horses, camels, cows and bulls, yak and dogs are allowed and these are available at the mela in good numbers,” he said.

However, trading of birds is also banned at the mela.

“Only a few like ducks are allowed for commercial transactions,” he said.

A task force of forest guards has been formed to ensure no commercial transaction of elephants and birds takes place, he added.

“We have a stall at the mela site to create awareness about these things,” he said.

Sunil Kumar, Sonepur SDO, convener of the event, said forest department’s suggestions and guidelines have been followed.

“It’s being held after a gap of two years. Government had cancelled the event during 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON