Lalu appears before Vaishali court in case of poll code violation

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Wednesday appeared before a court in Bihar’s Vaishali district through video conferencing in a case in which he is accused of making caste based remarks during the 2015 state assembly elections and of violating model of conduct.
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI)
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (PTI)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 09:22 PM IST
ByAvinash Kumar, Patna

Earlier, the court of additional chief judicial magistrate, Smita Raj, had framed charges against Prasad. On Saturday last, the court had granted him bail.

Launching his election campaign from Raghopur on September 27, 2015, the RJD supremo had described the assembly elections as a direct fight between “the backward castes and forward castes” and gave a call to Yadavs and other backward castes to rally behind the RJD-alliance to defeat BJP-led NDA.

Later, an FIR (first information report) was registered with the Ganga Bridge police station on the basis of the statement of then circle officer, who was deputed as magistrate during the election meeting of the RJD chief for his son and party candidate Tejashwi Yadav in Raghopur.

Yadav’s counsel Shyam Babu Rai said, “My client has denied the allegations. He did not use any such word, which would hurt anyone.”

    Avinash Kumar

    Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

