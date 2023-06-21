Over three dozen rivers in Bihar dry up due to prolonged heatwave: Officials

More than three dozen rivers in Bihar have dried while in nearly two dozen rivers, the water is below gauge level due to the prolonged heatwave and delayed monsoon, the water resources department said. Water level is falling in some other rivers in the state (Representative/File Photo)

Officials said that the rivers, including Bagmati in Buxar, Chandan in Banka, Gandak in Gopalganj-Kuchaikot, Panchane, Chiraiyan and Paimar in Nalanda and Tilaiyya in Nawada- Hisua have dried up. While the rivers, including Jeewachh Dhaar, Kamla Balan, Kamla Dhaar and Tisbharwa in Darbhanga, Durgawati, Karmanasa, Kodra in Kaimur, Falgu in Jehanabad, and Lakhandei in Muzaffarpur have below the gauge level water.

Moreover, the water level is falling in some other rivers in the state, according to the report.

The day temperatures in Bihar have remained unusually high for the past several days. In parts of Bihar, the day temperature soared to the highest 45.9°C, with officials stating that the state has seen the longest spell of heatwave in the last 11 years.

Officials say these rivers have turned shallow and narrow because of siltation and encroachments with structures can be witnessed over the land in the river bed.

“Over 200 concrete constructions can be witnessed over the land in the river bed of the Panchane at Chandi Mau in Nalanda. A big part of the river had started drying up during summers due to silt and garbage a few years ago. The land grabbers considered it as an opportunity and instead of getting the river rejuvenated, they turned the river bed into construction sites,” Neeraj Kumar, who has been fighting for the revival of the river under the banner, Panchane Nadi Bachao Abhiyan Samiti, said.

Recently, the villagers organised at Chandi Mau Nalanda, a ‘Pani Panchayat’ and discussed their problems with Indian water conservationist and environmentalist Rajendra Singh, he added.

“The encroachments and decades of siltation were considered the two main reasons for the bad status of Panchane. Encroachments have to be eliminated and the river to needs to be desilted “ Kumar said.

“But this is not only with Panchane, most of the rivers in the state which are now in bad shape, have been going through similar kinds of problems,” said Kumar.

Concerned over the status of rivers in the state, Rajeev Rajan, an environment enthusiast who has been distributing plants free of cost in schools in rural areas for a decade, said the drying up of the rivers in the state was a bad sign.

“Groundwater level has gone down in many areas of the state. We knew this situation would come if proper care of forests, trees and rivers would not be taken. To maintain a good level of tree cover in the state, we have been distributing plants among children in a bid to make them aware about the need for trees and forests for good rainfall,” he said.

Rivers are important for life and survival, especially in rural areas. It not only maintains the groundwater level of the area but is also important for farming, he added.

Chaitanya Prasad, the water resources department secretary was not available to comment.

