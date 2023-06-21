As heatwave rages on, Centre rushes teams to UP and Bihar

New Delhi: Union health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Tuesday chaired a high level meeting to review situation related to heat wave conditions in some states, and directed that a team of experts to be sent to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar—two of the worst affected states, to support them in public health response measures to address heat related illnesses. Heatwaves across swathes of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have killed over 100 people. (AP)

“A team of experts from the Union health ministry, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India Meteorological Department (IMD) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) will visit the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to support them in public health response measures to address the heat related illnesses. This was directed by Union health & family welfare minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today as he chaired a high level meeting related to public health preparedness for heat wave management across the country,” the health ministry said in a statement after the meeting.

Heatwaves across swathes of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have killed over 100 people (till Tuesday evening) and incapacitated hundreds more with the delay in the onset of the southwest monsoon exacerbating the situation.

Underscoring the importance of timely preparedness through awareness and early actions, the health minister also directed ICMR to conduct research on how to minimise effects of heat wave on health, with specific short, medium and long term action plans.

The minister said in the meeting that the Union government did its bit ahead of the summer season to address the risk of heat wave related illnesses.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review preparedness ahead of the summer season in March , while the Union health ministry issued a heat wave advisory in February where States were advised to review health facility preparedness in terms of essential medicines, intravenous fluids, packs, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), drinking water as well as dissemination of necessary Information Education Communication (IEC)materials. The National Action Plan on Heat Related Illnesses was also shared with all states,” said Mandaviya. The February meeting may have been prompted by that month being the warmest February in India since 1877. March, April, and May have however been cooler than normal.

The National Action Plan on Heat related Illness that was prepared by the health ministry was released in July 2021 outlines Standard Operating Procedures for surveillance of heat stroke cases and deaths with preparedness plan before and during summer season.

The plan also provides special emphasis on heat related illness in elderly, infants and children, pregnant women, outdoor and manual workers, and other vulnerable sections. Under this plan, states are advised to increase resiliency to extreme heat at health facilities level by arranging uninterrupted electric supply, installation of solar panels and adopting measures to reduce indoor heat through measures of cool and green roof, window shading, outside shades etc.

“Sensitization of masses is important, but sensitization and capacity building of medical officers, health staff, and grass-root level workers on heat related illness, its early recognition and management is also important,” said the health minister. “States and central agencies should enhance awareness among people regarding the preventive measures through multimedia campaigns,” he added.

Mandaviya also directed the meteorology department to issue daily weather forecasts in a manner that can be easily interpreted and disseminated.

“This was basically a stocktaking exercise and also looked at loopholes that needed to be plugged. There is a well-oiled machinery in place and states have been asked to scale it up,” said a senior official present in the meeting, requesting anonymity. To be sure, the deaths are evidence that the machinery likely isn’t as well-oiled as the official believes.

Dr RK Singhal, head of department (internal medicine) at the BLK-Max Hospital, advised people to ensure proper hydration and avoid strenuous activities.

“The most important thing is to identify signs of dehydration such as dry mouth and lips, low urine output, headache etc, to avoid falling sick. Keep yourself well-hydrated if you must step out in the sun. Avoid strenuous activities during peak sun hours and see a doctor if you feel dizziness, disorientation etc,” he said.

