'Shouldn't have visited temple': Complaint in Bihar against minister Mansuri
Mohammad Israil Mansuri, who holds the information technology portfolio in the Bihar government, accompanied chief minister Nitish Kumar on his Gaya visit earlier this week during which they offered prayers at the Vishnupad temple.
A complaint has been filed in a court in Bihar's Muzaffarpur against state minister Mohammad Israil Mansuri for visiting the Vishnupad temple in Gaya, about 100 km from state capital Patna. Mansuri, who holds the information technology portfolio in the Bihar government, accompanied chief minister Nitish Kumar on his Gaya visit earlier this week during which they offered prayers at the Vishnupad temple.
Muzaffarpur-based social activist Chandra Kishore Parashar, who filed the complaint on Wednesday, has sought that an FIR must be registered against Mohammad Israil Mansuri for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. "My client, in his complaint, said that the minister, being a Muslim, should not have visited the Vishnupad temple as only those who follow the Sanatana Dharma are allowed to visit the temple," Ravindra Kumar Singh, lawyer of Parashar said, news agency PTI reported.
"My client sought an FIR be registered against the minister for hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The court will hear the matter on September 2," Kumar added.
On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former ally of Nitish Kumar, accused the chief minister of causing a “deliberate insult” to Hindu sensibilities by taking along a minister from another faith inside the temple in Gaya where it is prohibited. “We demand a public apology from the chief minister. Can he think of setting his foot inside Mecca? Why must Hindus always adjust their religious sensibilities in the name of tolerance?” Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal said.
Jaiswal added that Nitish Kumar should brace for protests if he refuses to apologise.
Meanwhile, the chief minister on Wednesday expressed dismay over the controversy around Mohammad Israil Mansuri visiting the temple. Hitting out at the BJP, Kumar said, “They (BJP) have been wanting to divide the society by raising non-issues. What is their grouse? Have their ministers not visited temples along with me?”
(With PTI inputs)
