BJP fumes over Muslim minister’s visit to Gaya temple along with Nitish
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had on Monday offered prayers at the famous Vishnupad temple in Gaya, where he was accompanied by Mohammad Israil Mansuri, a cabinet colleague from his new ally RJD.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar of causing “deliberate insult” to Hindu sensibilities by taking along a minister from another faith inside an ancient temple in Gaya where it is prohibited.
Mansuri, a Pasmanda Muslim who holds information technology portfolio, had later told reporters, “I feel blessed to have got the opportunity for a darshan of the temple with the honourable chief minister”.
As per convention, ministers in Bihar are given “prabhaar” (charge) of districts where they also head the respective program coordination committee. Mansuri has been given the charge of Gaya.
However, Bihar BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal reacted furiously.
“We demand a public apology from the chief minister. Can he think of setting his foot inside Mecca? Why must Hindus always adjust their religious sensibilities in the name of tolerance?” he asked.
“If the chief minister refuses to apologize, he should brace for protests from BJP workers everywhere, including the state assembly,” said Jaiswal, whose party is sore over loss of power in the state.
When pointed out that priests of the temple were reluctant to voice their anguish, the BJP leader said, “A common man cannot do much when the chief minister is intent on a deliberate insult to Hindu sensibilities”.
Working president and secretary of the trust managing the temple, Shambhu Lal Vitthal and Gajadhar Lal Pathak respectively, said they were not aware of Mansuri’s entry but it should have been “avoided” since a notice board outside the premises clearly stated that “only those believing in Sanatana Dharma” were allowed.
When deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was asked to comment on the controversy, he said, “Nobody pays attention to BJP which stands for badka jhuttha (big liar) party”.
State cabinet minister Ashok Choudhary, who is also a senior leader of CM Kumar’s JD(U), said, “It is BJP’s mindset that Hindus and Muslims must not go to each other’s places of worship. We visit temples and mazaars with the same spirit”.
When pointed out that entry of non-Hindus is prohibited inside the Vishnupad temple, Choudhary said, “Mansuri ji must not have been aware of such a convention. But it is not something over which a fuss should be made.”
The chief minister was in Gaya to review the preparations for the forthcoming Pitri Paksha Mela, commencing from September 9 this year.
Mahesh Gupt, the senior most member of the Vishnupad temple committee, said, “We were not aware that anyone among the guests on Monday was a non-Hindu. We couldn’t recognize him (Mansuri) as we had not seen him and he did not appear different from others. But this could have been avoided. There’s a notice Board at the temple, stating clearly that admittance of non-Hindus is not allowed.”
Danish Rizwan, the spokesperson of Hindustani Awam Morcha, a constituent of the ruling alliance in the state, said, “It’s a secular country. Nobody would be allowed to encourage communal feeling.”
UP’s largest biogas plant to come up in Mathura
Uttar Pradesh's largest biogas plant, with a feedstock capacity of 600 tonnes per day, is coming up in Barsana town of Mathura district, a government spokesperson said here on Tuesday. “With the operation of this plant, being set up in collaboration with Barsana-based the state, cow shelter Shri Mataji Gaushala will become one of the major contributors to bio-energy in the country,” he said.
PMC schools to be ranked on cleanliness
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to rank its schools on cleanliness and solid waste management parameters. PMC with the help of Centre for Environment Education has started an annual awareness programme covering schools under the Swachh Survey 2023. The civic body on Tuesday organised a three-day workshop for teachers appointed as nodal officer by their school. The population of students in the city is around 10 per cent.
Swargate-Katraj metro extension plan awaits Centre’s approval: CM
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday told the Assembly that the Swargate-Katraj Metro extension route plan has been forwarded to the Centre for financial and technical approval. The 5.4-km Swargate-Katraj Metro underground route plan covers three stations though elected members demand one more station either near Bharati Vidyapeeth or at Balajinagar as there is no station between Padmavati and Katraj. The project, after the Centre's consent, is expected to be completed by April 2027.
50 piers installed in 6 months, work of Pune Metro Line 3 gains pace
The installation of piers of the Pune Metro Line 3 project connecting the IT hub of Hinjewadi with the central hub of Shivajinagar has gained momentum as work for the 50th pier was completed on Monday at the Balewadi phata. The work of Pune Metro Line 3 on the Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar route has been jointly undertaken by Tata Group and PMRDA on the basis of Public Private Partnership.
CM Shinde allocates ₹250 crore for land acquisition of Pune ring road project
Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Monday announced that ₹250 crore has been allocated for the land acquisition of the Pune ring road project, which is being executed by the Maharashtra Road Development Corporation. The land acquisition will be carried out in 83 villages in six talukas of Pune district. The state government has set a budget of ₹1,500 crore for this ambitious project, of which, ₹250 crore has been allocated.
