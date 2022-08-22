In Bihar, BJP slams Nitish govt with lathicharge video. Probe ordered - Tejashwi

A video was shared by the Bihar unit of the BJP on Monday to target the Nitish Kumar-Tejashwi Yadav government weeks after the JD(U) chief snapped ties with the party and switched to the Mahagathbandhan. The video - which was reported to be shot at a protest site - shows a man being baton charged. The stir was said to be called for seeking jobs.

“Is this government blind, which uses lathis on Tiranga (tricolour)?” the Bihar BJP wrote in its post. “Is this government deaf that those carrying have been given pens.” The strongly-worded post further read: “They are sick.. Want to keep holding the seat of power. When the power is attained, they use support to walk.”

ये सरकार अंधी है क्या, जो तिरंगे पर लाठी हांकती है,



ये सरकार बहरी है क्या, कारतूस दागने वाले को कलम का रहनुमा बना दिया,



इन्हें कुर्सी पर बैठे रहने की बीमारी है, पकड़कर बिठा दो, बैसाखियों के बल चलती है, लंगड़ी है।



एक के लिए शौक है, एक के लिए मौज है और जनता के लिए मजबूरी है। pic.twitter.com/V9HvVDPsOh — BJP Bihar (@BJP4Bihar) August 22, 2022

Apparently referring to Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi, the party further said: “For one, it’s leisure. For the other, it’s just enjoyment. But for people, it’s all about helplessness.”

Later, as the video was widely shared on social media, the Bihar deputy CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: “The lathi charge was done to control students taking out a protest march in Patna wherein the ADM was thrashing a STET candidate. Enquiry committee made; strict actions will be taken against him, if found guilty.”

Ending a spell of differences, Nitish Kumar earlier this month made an unexpected move of joining forces with Lalu Yadav's RJD, which marked his return to the Mahagathbandhan - or the Grand Alliance - that he had quit in 2017. It also raised speculation that Nitish Kumar may emerge as the opposition's choice for the race for the prime minister's post in 2024. While Nitish has said he is not yet considering any such prospects, Tejashwi on Sunday - in an interview to news agecy PTI - said he may be a strong candidate, if considered.

Meanwhile, following his switch, the BJP had launched a relentless attack on him and his deputy. After claiming that Nitish Kumar's JD(U) would see a decay, the party has also been saying that the state is witnessing 'Jungle Raj' with the return of Lalu Yadav's party to power. Tejashwi Yadav has rebuffed these claims.

(With inputs from ANI)

