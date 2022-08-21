BJP’s Sushil Modi seeks removal of Bihar agri minister Sudhakar Singh over 2013 rice scam
The former deputy CM said that Sudhakar was accused of siphoning ₹5.31 crore of the exchequer, adding that he was sent to jail and his plea for quashing the first information report (FIR) was also rejected.
PATNA: Former deputy CM and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday levelled serious allegations against agriculture minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sudhakar Singh and sought his removal from the government over what he described as the 2013 rice scam.
He said that Sudhakar was accused of siphoning ₹5.31 crore of the exchequer, adding that he was sent to jail and his plea for quashing the first information report (FIR) was also rejected. “He was granted bail only after depositing ₹60 lakh as per court order,” he said.
The former deputy CM said that the matter before the court was only regarding the mode of recovery of money, which was challenged, and after the HC ruled in the state government’s favour, Sudhakar Singh and others moved the Supreme Court, which stayed the order.
“But the dues still remain and Sudhakar Singh has to pay them. There was no relief from the apex court on payment of dues, as the dispute was only over the mode of recovery. Now, with interest, the money Sudhakar Singh owes has crossed ₹12 crore. I seek answers to my queries from both the agriculture minister and chief minister,” Modi said.
He also asked if chief minister Nitish Kumar, who always maintained that he had zero tolerance towards corruption, would tweak the policy (under which rice was procured from mills by the SFC) for a waiver to his agriculture minister under the influence of RJD state chief Jagtanand Singh, who happens to be the father of Sudhakar Singh.
“The minister says that the policy was wrong then, which means he would now try to get the policy changed after almost a decade and the government will lose money. The matter is also related to the cooperative department, which is headed by RJD leader Surendra Yadav. Will the CM be ready for this? Does it mean that the policies of the Nitish government were wrong, and he would now accept it under pressure to tweak it almost a decade later,” he asked.
The case the former deputy CM is referring to relates to two rice mills - Sone Valley Rice Mill and Sudhakar Rice Mill - of Sudhakar Singh, which owed the government ₹5.31 since 2013. The state food corporation (SFC) had also got an FIR lodged with the Ramgarh police station in this connection. Later, a certificate was also lodged in the case against him.
Soon after Sudhakar Singh faced questions on allegations against him, the minister said that such things did happen to those in public life. “But one should get the facts right. The matter Sushil Modi is referring to happened during the NDA government and he should have acted against it then. The documents speak for themselves and if anyone wants to sit with me, I will elaborate. We have formed the government at a time when the state is grappling with the twin scourge of flood and drought and we are busy with that,” he added.
-
Healthcare facility for advocates to open soon: Karnataka CM Bommai
"This will ensure good facilities in lower courts. As the population grows, court facilities must be upgraded. The state government is making this a higher priority," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said after laying the foundation stone for the Bar Association in Haveri on Sunday.
-
Amid Nitish for PM buzz, JD(U) to hold national meets on Sept 3 and 4
Amid the growing chorus by the party to back Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive and national council meetings in Patna on September 3-4, said a JD(U) functionary. It will be the first meeting since the JD(U) severed ties with the Bhartiya Janata Party and joined hands with the RJD-led Opposition to form the government.
-
Flood alert sounded as Ganga heads towards red mark in Patna
The district administration has sounded a flood alert in low-lying areas in view of the rising trend of river Ganga in Patna and adjoining areas on Sunday. Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh said that people have been advised not to venture into the river, which is flowing with high currents. At Buxar, the river was 80cm below the danger level. Sone river also reported a rising trend at Koilwar and Punpun at Sripalpur in Patna.
-
Lalu to visit Singapore for kidney transplant by month end
Ailing Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad is likely to leave for Singapore by end of this month for a kidney transplant, said RJD functionary aware of the development. Family members of the RJD chief, including wife and former chief minister Rabri Devi and eldest daughter Misa Bharti, are likely to accompany Lalu.
-
Indian Menopausal Society holds workshop on urogynaecology in Ludhiana
A high-level scientific workshop on the subjects of urogynaecology and urodynaemics was held at a local hospital in collaboration with Indian Menopausal Society and Chandigarh Region Menopause Society. Urologists and gynaecologists from the states of Punjab, Jammu and Himachal Pradesh as well as the union territories of Chandigarh and New Delhi joined the scientific workshop. Punjabi actress Priti Sapru and Aam Aadmi Party legislator Sarvjit Kaur Manuke were the chief guests on the occasion.
