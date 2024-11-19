Menu Explore
Student found dead inside hostel room in Bihar; suicide suspected: Police

ByAditya Nath Jha
Nov 19, 2024 03:37 PM IST

On Tuesday morning when she didn’t get up, we started knocking at the door and when she didn’t open the door, we informed the warden and later she informed the local police

A-20-year-old student was found dead inside her hostel room on Tuesday morning in Bihar’s Supaul district, police said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and a probe is underway in the case. (Representative file photo)
The body has been sent for postmortem and a probe is underway in the case. (Representative file photo)

The body has been sent for postmortem and a probe is underway in the case.

The deceased student was a resident of Velasingarmoti village.

Confirming the incident, station house officer (SHO) Sadar police station Anirudh Kumar said, “Police found the body hanging inside the hostel room locked from within.”

“Police have started a probe from both angles - suicide and murder. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide”, he said.

“On Tuesday morning when she didn’t get up, we started knocking at the door and when she didn’t open the door, we informed the warden and later she informed the local police,” a student said.

“Soon police came and entered the house by breaking the door and found the body”, the student added.

The deceased girl’s uncle Sahdev Mehta said that the police must probe the incident from all angles.

“We can’t say why she took such an extreme step. We want the police to start a probe from all angles including after all what provoked her to commit suicide, if it is the case of suicide”, he said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

