Student found dead inside hostel room in Bihar; suicide suspected: Police

A-20-year-old student was found dead inside her hostel room on Tuesday morning in Bihar’s Supaul district, police said. The body has been sent for postmortem and a probe is underway in the case. (Representative file photo)

The deceased student was a resident of Velasingarmoti village.

Confirming the incident, station house officer (SHO) Sadar police station Anirudh Kumar said, “Police found the body hanging inside the hostel room locked from within.”

“Police have started a probe from both angles - suicide and murder. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide”, he said.

“On Tuesday morning when she didn’t get up, we started knocking at the door and when she didn’t open the door, we informed the warden and later she informed the local police,” a student said.

“Soon police came and entered the house by breaking the door and found the body”, the student added.

The deceased girl’s uncle Sahdev Mehta said that the police must probe the incident from all angles.

“We can’t say why she took such an extreme step. We want the police to start a probe from all angles including after all what provoked her to commit suicide, if it is the case of suicide”, he said.

