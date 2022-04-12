Tensions in Bihar after violence during Ram Navami processions
PATNA: Tensions prevailed in the aftermath of violence during Ram Navami processions, which left five people injured on Monday following an argument over the route of a procession in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. Five motorcycles were also damaged.
Aurangabad police superintendent Kantesh Mishra said two groups clashed when one of them on motorcycles was trying to use a lane for the procession while another group allegedly threw stones. Police have seized the damaged motorcycle and were ascertaining the identity of those involved.
In Muzaffarpur, police have detained three suspects over the hoisting of saffron flags at two religious places on Sunday. The matter came to light on Monday when a video went viral on social media and showed a person among a group of saffron-clad motorcyclists in a Ram Navmi procession hoisting it as he was cheered on. Police said the visuals showed men on bikes with swords participating in the procession.
The incident triggered violence at Paru and Kathaiya and prompted authorities to deploy additional security forces. People took to the streets and sought action against the culprits.
Muzaffarpur’s senior police superintendent Jayant Kant rushed to the spot and seized the flags. He said police were trying to identify the culprits and action will be taken.
“Two separate FIRs [first information reports] have been registered under IPC [Indian Penal Code] Section 153 A [promoting enmity between religions]. ...We are investigating how the videos went viral, which potentially could have created communal tension.”
Reports from Siwan said a group of people opposed the playing of loud music during a procession and triggered a clash. District magistrate Amit Kumar Pandey and police superintendent Shailesh Kumar Singh rushed to the area with reinforcement and ensured the procession passed peacefully.
-
Bengaluru woman kills husband with iron rod
A 48-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly murdering Varalakshmi, who is a resident of Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte's husband with repeated blows to her husband, Umesh's head with an iron rod, after a late-night fight. The accused has been identified as Varalakshmi, who is a resident of Bengaluru's Sunkadakatte. 52-year-old Umesh is said to have died due to profuse bleeding. Doctors had declared Umesh as brought dead, according to reports. Following interrogations, it was revealed that Varalakshmi had killed Umesh.
-
Bangalore University syndicate members resign; say VC misled govt
Two members of the Bangalore University syndicate have decided to hand in their resignation letters in protest against the removal of two other members by the government, without citing any reasons, reports said. The two members - Prem Sohanlal and Govindaraju's - nominations were withdrawn last week, and two new members have been nominated in their place since.
-
Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal meet on AAP's 'free electricity' for Punjab poll pledge
New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal will meet chief minister Bhagwant Mann in Delhi on Tuesday to finalise the modalities to fulfil their poll promise of providing free electricity for up to 300 units in Punjab. Officials in Kejriwal's office said the scheme will be announced soon. Kejriwal on Monday held a meeting with bureaucrats from Punjab on the issue. The AAP swept to power winning 92 of the 117 seats.
-
Fire breaks out at Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College, no injuries reported
A fire broke out in the auditorium of Delhi's Ram Lal Anand College on Tuesday morning. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said that they received a call about the fire at Ram Lal Anand College, situated on the South Campus of the Delhi University, at around 8.55am. Five fire tenders have been rushed to the site and the firefighting operation is underway. No injuries have been reported so far.
-
Scholarship scheme for children of weavers, fishermen in Karnataka
To increase the literacy rate and reduce the unemployment rate in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday announced the extension of the 'Raitha Vidya Nidhi' scholarship scheme for the children of weavers and fishermen families for this year as well. Addressing a programme at Uchila Mahalakshmi temple in Udupi district Bommai said, "It has been decided to extend the 'Raitha Vidya Nidhi' scholarship scheme for children of weavers and fishermen families this year too."
