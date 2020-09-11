e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Plasma donation gaining ground in Mohali district, says DC Girish Dayalan

Plasma donation gaining ground in Mohali district, says DC Girish Dayalan

The DC said that in over two weeks, as many as 80 people have volunteered for plasma donation

cities Updated: Sep 11, 2020 00:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said that plasma donation is gradually gaining ground in the district.

He said plasma donation commenced on August 20 when PCS officer Jagdeep Sehgal posted as Mohali SDM volunteered to donate plasma to save the life of a fellow police officer. Since then people are slowly and steadily showing interest in plasma donation, he added.

The DC said that in over two weeks, as many as 80 people have volunteered for plasma donation and of them, 10 donations have already been made.

Efforts are afoot to motivate eligible Covid-19 survivors to come up for the same.

Sharing further details on the plasma donation scenario in the district, the first donor of the district and now chief motivator Jagdeep Sehgal said, “All who have recovered from Covid-19 can help in saving precious lives by donating plasma. Plasma donation is a safe and simple procedure. I have experienced the trauma of the infection and the bliss of the donation. So, I have taken it upon myself the mission of motivating others to come forward for plasma donation. With the support of my staff, I have been able to identify 500 eligible donors.”

“Renowned Punjabi singer, Kulwinder Billa is among others who have made plasma donation at my behest,” said Sehgal.

top news
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
EAM Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart meet in Moscow amid border tensions in Ladakh
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
Can count on us, France tells India as Rafale fighters take to the skies
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
What Bob Woodward’s book ‘Rage’ reveals about US President Donald Trump
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
US affiliate of BJP registers as foreign agent
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
‘Why not increase this number’: SC on special courts for tainted lawmakers
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Crisil projects 9% GDP contraction in FY21
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In