PMRDA signs MoU with Switzerland for carbon neutral townships

pune

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 21:19 IST

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with 2,000 Watt Smart City Association from Switzerland for development of carbon-neutral smart townships in the city.

Vikram Kumar, PMRDA metropolitan commissioner, said, “The plan is to develop townships around Pune which will be carbon neutral. The townships will have their own energy source and zero carbon emission. Switzerland based 2,000 Watt Smart City Association (WSCA) will provide technology for the same and even make investments.”

The MoU was signed between Kumar and Madhav Bhagwat, founding partner, 2,000 Watt Smart City Association. Consul General of Switzerland, Othmar Hardegger, was present during the ceremony.

With an aim to limit carbon emissions and enhance energy sufficiency in its approach towards development of Pune, the PMRDA along with 2,000WSCA, which is authorised to represent 2000WattSite, an intellectual property of Swiss Federal Office of energy of Swiss Confederation, will plan and develop a carbon-neutral sustainable township. The townships will provide environment-friendly and better living to its future inhabitants and also enhance trade of innovative technologies, according to the memorandum of understanding.

Hardegger said, “We have developed a strategy to support India in establishing carbon-neutral smart townships and will work closely with PMRDA. For the Smart City project, Maharashtra is an important place and Pune, in particular, is the focal point for investment as the economy here is attractive.”

Kumar said, “The smart township model will be designed on the structure of the townships in Switzerland. The carbon-neutral townships will consist of 12 different themes which will focus on specialised areas like agricultural cluster, emerging technology and tourism, FinTech, start-ups and healthcare,” he added.

“We will invite people to invest in the town planning scheme and also develop the model on land belonging to PMRDA. If the project is successful, then it can be adopted across the state,” added Kumar.

Bhagwat said, “The development will attract investments of over 1 billion US dollar in the infrastructure segment and other establishments in various industries in the city.”

