Public-private collaboration can help battle Covid: Mohali DC

Public-private collaboration can help battle Covid: Mohali DC

The official said that at the behest of the district administration, Fortis Hospital had stepped up its bed capacity to 120 including 75 level-2 and 45 level-3 beds.

cities Updated: Sep 21, 2020 21:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

Enhanced cooperation between the public and private healthcare sectors can help battle Covid-19 effectively, said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan while inaugurating the new Covid care ICU at Fortis Hospital in Mohali.

Dayalan said that at the behest of the district administration, Fortis Hospital had stepped up its bed capacity to 120 including 75 level-2 and 45 level-3 beds. “Due to the presence of major healthcare establishments in the district, admission requests from neighbouring districts as well as states keep pouring in. So we requested private hospitals to scale up Covid care,” said Dayalan.

“No single entity can do it alone, the very nature of the Covid-19 crisis calls for a response based on public-private cooperation. We need to work together to protect everyone, everywhere,” said Dayalan.

Ashish Bhatia, COO, Fortis Hospitals, said, “I am pleased that in these trying times, our district has been exemplary with regard to public-private collaboration in the battle against Covid-19. Fortis Mohali has been at the forefront in this fight and has consistently supported Mission Fateh. We are pleased with the support provided by the civil authorities and remain committed to ramp up our services as and when required.”

