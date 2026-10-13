100-bed Lohegaon hospital ready to provide OPD services

The 100-bed sub-district hospital at Lohegaon is ready to provide healthcare services, strengthening public healthcare access in Pune as Maharashtra prepares to inaugurate around 125 health institutions during the second phase of its ‘Aarogya Samvad Yatra’ from November 1 to December 5.

The state public health department plans to inaugurate around 125 facilities across Pune, Nagpur, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Satara and the Konkan region. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The hospital is equipped with X-ray, sonography and CT scan facilities, delivery and surgical services, and a 10-bed emergency intensive care unit (ICU). It is expected to benefit residents of Lohegaon, Dhanori, Wagholi, Wadgaon Shinde and Viman Nagar by reducing the need to travel to larger hospitals for treatment.

The state public health department plans to inaugurate around 125 facilities across Pune, Nagpur, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Satara and the Konkan region. These include sub-centres, primary health centres, rural and sub-district hospitals, women’s hospitals and training institutes, officials said.

The drive follows the inauguration of 124 health institutions on August 15, 2026. Preparations are also under way for a third phase, which is expected to add another 250 institutions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Health minister Prakash Abitkar recently reviewed construction progress and the availability of staff, medical equipment, furniture, electricity, water connections and other essential infrastructure during a video conference with officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health minister Prakash Abitkar recently reviewed construction progress and the availability of staff, medical equipment, furniture, electricity, water connections and other essential infrastructure during a video conference with officials. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, the state government has resolved to take healthcare services to the doorsteps of ordinary citizens. This is an important step towards achieving the goal of quality healthcare for all,” Abitkar said.