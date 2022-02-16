12 lakh fine collected by Pune railway division for mask violations

PUNE The Pune railway division has collected ₹1,244,000 in fines from 6,645 travellers between April 2021 and February 2022 for not wearing masks in Pune railway station premises and on trains that halted at the station.

The railways that began operations after the first Covid have time and again requested commutes to follow Covid norms including wearing a mask at all times.

From February 1 to 14, ₹152,000 was collected in fines from 1,146 passengers for flouting the mask rule.

“People continue to take the mask rule lightly even after being told multiple times. With fine receipts we are also providing masks for the passenger’s safety,” said an official from Pune railway division.