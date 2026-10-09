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14 cases of crimes against city women in 24 hrs, 12 are abductions

Pune: The city police registered 14 cases under the offences-against-women category on Wednesday, including 12 cases of abduction

Published on: Oct 9, 2026, 07:53:30 IST
By Nadeem Inamdar
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Pune: The city police registered 14 cases under the offences-against-women category on Wednesday, including 12 cases of abduction. At Bharati Vidyapeeth police station (PS), a 38-year-old man complained that an unidentified person had allegedly abducted his 23-year-old daughter and two-year-old granddaughter. Police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 140(3).

14 cases of crimes against city women in 24 hrs, 12 are abductions
14 cases of crimes against city women in 24 hrs, 12 are abductions

In another case at the same PS, a 42-year-old man reported that an unidentified person had allegedly abducted his 20-year-old daughter. This case was also registered under BNS section 140(3).

At Market Yard PS, a 40-year-old woman reported that her 34-year-old wife had allegedly been abducted by an unidentified person. A case was registered under BNS section 140(3).

At Bibwewadi PS, Rani Mahadev Ayyavale, 32, complained that an unidentified person had allegedly lured away her 14-year-old daughter and a female friend from the custody of her lawful guardian. Police registered a case under BNS section 137(2).

At Sahakarnagar PS, a 29-year-old complainant reported that an unidentified person had allegedly abducted his 19-year-old daughter. In another case at the same PS, a 33-year-old complainant reported the alleged abduction of his 21-year-old married sister. Both cases were registered under BNS section 140(3).

At Vishrantwadi PS, a 20-year-old reported that an unidentified person had allegedly lured her 14-year-old sister away. The case was registered under BNS section 137(2).

At Kondhwa PS, a 33-year-old complainant reported that an unidentified person had allegedly lured away his 16-year-old daughter and her 15-year-old friend. The case was registered under BNS section 137(2).

Another Kondhwa case involved allegations that a 28-year-old woman was harassed by her husband and in-laws. Police registered a case under BNS sections 85, 115(1), 352, 351 and 3(5).

At Manjari PS, a 36-year-old complainant reported that an unidentified person had allegedly abducted his 39-year-old sister. The case was registered under BNS section 140(4).

At Kharadi PS, a 52-year-old reported that an unidentified person had allegedly abducted his 22-year-old daughter. Police registered a case under BNS section 140(3).

 
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