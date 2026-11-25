Pune, Starting December 1, the Pune airport authorities will impose a ₹500 fine on vehicles that exceed the 15-minute time limit for picking up or dropping off passengers, officials said on Wednesday.

15-minute limit for vehicles at Pune airport from Dec 1; ₹500 fine for violators more less

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The airport said the measure was aimed at reducing congestion, improving traffic flow and ensuring more efficient utilisation of the available kerbside space, particularly during peak-hour operations.

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The restriction includes five minutes of dwell time for passengers to board or alight, and will be monitored through an automated Automatic Number Plate Recognition system installed at entry and exit points, a press release issued by the airport said.

The system has been introduced on a trial basis to familiarise motorists with the new arrangement. No penalty will be imposed during the trial period till November 30, while the ₹500 fine will come into effect from December 1 under applicable provisions of the Airport Regulations, 2003.

Cameras at the entry and exit points will capture vehicle registration details and images to calculate the time spent in the designated lanes. Vehicles exceeding the prescribed duration will be identified and the penalty will be collected through digital payment facilities, preferably FASTag or QR-code-based payment modes.

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{{^usCountry}} The airport has advised passengers and motorists requiring additional waiting time or intending to accompany passengers inside the terminal to use the Multi-Level Car Park or Aero Mall parking facilities. A complimentary shuttle bus service is available between the MLCP and the terminal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The airport has advised passengers and motorists requiring additional waiting time or intending to accompany passengers inside the terminal to use the Multi-Level Car Park or Aero Mall parking facilities. A complimentary shuttle bus service is available between the MLCP and the terminal. {{/usCountry}}

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Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said passenger convenience and seamless airport access remained key priorities.

The introduction of the technology-enabled time limit would help reduce congestion, ensure smoother traffic movement and promote efficient utilisation of available infrastructure, he said, urging passengers and vehicle operators to cooperate with the arrangement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.